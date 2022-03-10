Open letter regarding the treatment of human rights defenders in India

Twenty one MEPs have co-signed an open letter to Indian officers concerning the horrendous therapy of human rights defenders, the suppression of their work and their politically motivated imprisonments.

“We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament, are writing to specific our concern over the therapy of human rights defenders (HRDs) in India. We have adopted circumstances of HRDs being jailed for his or her peaceable work, focused beneath anti-terror legal guidelines, labeled as terrorists, and going through growing restrictions on their skill to soundly mobilize and entry funds because of restrictive laws. We are particularly involved concerning the security of unjustly jailed defenders with emphasis on 15 HRDs accused in what is called the Bhima Koregaon case and 13 defenders at the moment in jail for his or her marketing campaign towards the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

We have adopted – and written to you many instances about – the Bhima Koregaon case since June 2018. The 16 well-known HRDs jailed beneath the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) are outstanding people identified for his or her dedication to the human rights of essentially the most marginalized – notably Dalit and Adivasi. They have been labeled as terrorists, subjected to deliberate smear campaigns and repeatedly denied bail regardless of their age and the dangers posed by Covid-19.

We are anguished by the dying in custody of 84 year-old Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, which we consider would have been preventable had the octogenarian, affected by superior Parkinson’s, been given entry to well timed medical care and correct therapy. While we welcome the current launch on bail of Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj, we stay gravely involved that the danger to the remaining jailed defenders are heightened by their age, underlying well being points, and the pandemic, and by accounts that they’ve incessantly been denied telephone calls to household and attorneys.

We take notice that the systemic use of anti-terror laws the UAPA to quash dissent has been extensively condemned together with by sitting and retired Supreme Court judges. In explicit, we’re involved that the UAPA permits detention with out cost for as much as 180 days and restricts recourse to bail. Its use poses even better dangers to these with well being points. We deplore that issues raised regionally and internationally have been met with silence and are shocked that not even the dying in custody of a sick and aged HRD and the intense medical points confronted by a number of others has prompted a change. The use of the UAPA towards HRDs undermines the regulation’s unique intent and serves solely to punish defenders for his or her work, with out the necessity for trial and sentencing.

We are particularly involved about using unlawful spyware and adware and/or the planting of key digital proof on the accused’s computer systems, and allegations of digital surveillance of these accused in or concerned in advocacy on the Bhima Koregaon case utilizing the Pegasus spyware and adware. This raises grave concern over the function of the federal government and the credibility of proof towards these jailed.

We are additionally apprehensive concerning the abuse of UAPA to focus on different HRDs, such because the 18 defenders peacefully protesting towards the discriminatory CAA. We are alarmed that 13 of them are nonetheless in jail, all from the minority Muslim neighborhood. We are notably shocked at accounts that courtroom intervention was required to stop police from leaking paperwork of the accused to the media in a number of cases and that many have complained in courtroom of being denied primary necessities in jails, that Muslim detainees have alleged discrimination by jail workers, and that they’re held in what quantities to solitary confinement.

Finally, we’re deeply apprehensive that outstanding HRD Khurram Parvez stays in detention beneath the UAPA in some of the overcrowded and unsanitary prisons within the nation for his documenting of rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir. Echoing calls by UN consultants, we view his case as emblematic of the best way the Indian authorities “continues to use the UAPA as a means of coercion to restrict […] human rights defenders’ fundamental freedoms in […] the country.”

We are alarmed by this over broad use of the UAPA and condemn within the strongest phrases the arrest and continued incarceration of human rights defenders as punishment for his or her human rights work.

We draw your consideration to the latest endorsement by India of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in September 2020, and the Human Rights Dialogue between India and EU and want to emphasize that any deepening of EU-India ties must be ratified by the European Parliament. We anticipate that India reveals its skill to be a rights-respecting accomplice on this endeavor, particularly on the struggle towards terrorism. Progress on releasing the above-mentioned defenders will probably be key to confirming the EU can depend on India on this space.

Following the EU Guidelines on Human Rights Defenders, we will probably be following up with the EU delegation and member States embassies in Delhi, and will probably be requesting a dialogue on the matter within the European Parliament.

We, the undersigned, subsequently, name upon all Indian authorities to:

Immediately and unconditionally launch all these detained with out foundation as reprisal for his or her human rights work, particularly these beneath trial within the Bhima Koregaon case; focused for his or her marketing campaign towards the CAA, and Khurram Parvez upholding the judicial precept that bail must be the norm and never the exception;

Ensure that the therapy of the above defenders, whereas in detention, adheres to the situations set out within the ‘Body of Principles for the Protection of All Persons beneath Any Form of Detention or Imprisonment’, adopted by UN General Assembly decision 43/173 of 9 December 1988;

Repeal or amend legislations documented as having been extensively misused to silence human rights defenders, such because the UAPA, and instantly cease utilizing such laws to persecute and jail human rights defenders and quash peaceable dissent;

Thoroughly examine using malware like Netwire and Pegasus to surveil human rights defenders, and maintain these accountable accountable.

Sincerely,

Members of the European Parliament

1. Alviina Alametsä (Greens/EFA)

2. Maria Arena (S&D)

3. Margrete Auken (Greens/EFA)

4. Manuel Bompard (GUE/NGL)

5. Saskia Bricmont (Greens/EFA)

6. Fabio Castaldo (NI)

7. Jakop Dalunde (Greens/EFA)

8. Özlem Demirel (GUE/NGL)

9. Eleonora Evi (Greens/EFA)

10. Claude Gruffat (Greens/EFA)

11. Francisco Guerreiro (Greens/EFA)

12. Assita Kanko (ECR)

13. Alice Bah Kuhnke (Greens/EFA)

14. Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (S&D)

15. Pierre Larrouturou (S&D)

16. Sara Matthieu (Greens/EFA)

17. Hannah Neumann (Greens/EFA)

18. Giuliano Pisapia (S&D)

19. Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (NI)

20. Ernest Urtasun (Greens/EFA)

21. Salima Yenbou (Greens/EFA”

