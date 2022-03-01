‘Opening with Shikhar Dhawan would be fantastic’ – PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal ahead of IPL 2022

Mayank Agarwal was appointed because the skipper of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And, earlier than the beginning of the match, Agarwal has said that he’s excited to open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan.

While Agarwal was retained by the PBKS franchise forward of the 2022 IPL mega public sale, the Punjab facet purchased Dhawan for a sum of INR 8.25 Crores. Agarwal additionally stated that Indian Under-19 cricketer Raj Bawa is an thrilling prospect for the Punjab facet.

“There are a lot of players in the Punjab team I am really excited about. Opening with Shikhar (Dhawan), or actually having an opportunity to play with Shikhar would be fantastic. We have picked Raj Bawa, he is going to be really exciting and I am looking forward to playing with him. Not just these two names, I am looking forward to playing with everybody,” stated Agarwal in a video posted by The Quint on their YouTube channel.

Mayank Agarwal was retained for a sum of INR 12 Crores by the PBKS franchise. Agarwal is an skilled buyer in IPL cricket and has featured in 100 matches within the Indian T20 League. The right-handed batter has amassed 2135 runs within the match and has scored them at a mean of 23.46.

Agarwal additionally scores his runs at a great tempo within the IPL, and his strike charge of 135.73 vindicates the identical. The 31-year-old was in stellar kind within the 2021 version of the IPL. In the 12 innings that he performed final 12 months, Agarwal plundered 441 runs at a superb common of 40.09 and a strike charge of over 140. Agarwal additionally scored 4 half-centuries within the 14th version of the IPL for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise.