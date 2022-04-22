Openness and honesty win praise from MEPs as Bangladesh tackles child labour and workplace safety

Bangladesh’s dedication to satisfy its dedication to International Labour Organisation (ILO) requirements has been warmly praised by MEPs on the European Parliament’s commerce committee. They had been impressed each by the progress up to now and an openness in regards to the challenges forward, exemplified by a candid trade of views with the nation’s Ambassador to the European Union, writes Political Editor Nick Powell.

Like parliamentarians the world over, MEPs generally must battle with evasive and unhelpful people to seek out out what they should know. So members of the commerce committee had been fast to acknowledge that their dialogue with the Bangladesh Ambassador, Mahbub Hassan Saleh was like a breath of recent air.

Bangladesh Ambassador, Mahbub Hassan Saleh

From throughout the political spectrum, they spoke of a powerful and clear relationship. “Other countries are much harder”, noticed Svenja Hahn from Renew. “I welcome the fact that Bangladesh is open enough to share its problems with us”, added Maximilian Krah from the Identity and Democracy group.

He additionally described Bangladesh as successful story. In March it accomplished full ratification of the ILO conference on labour requirements, setting a minimal working age of 14 years outdated. The committee’s socialist chair, Bernd Lange, mentioned there’s a lot nonetheless to do “but we are on track”.

Bangladesh has set itself an bold National Action Plan, which displays a highway map agreed with the EU. The EuropeanFee reported sooner progress on tackling baby labour, with the variety of labour inspectors resulting from danger from 300 to 1,500 by the top of subsequent 12 months, a fivefold improve.

The Ambassador set out the dimensions of the duty and the progress to this point. More sectors have been declared free of kid labour, which is because of be eradicated in all its types by 2025. A challenge to eradicate hazardous baby labour is anticipated to be accomplished subsequent 12 months. The definition of hazardous labour has been widened and the challenge ought to take away 100,000 youngsters from harmful workplaces.

Mahbub Hassan Saleh added that there remained areas for additional enchancment in a rustic of 144 thousand sq. kilometres and 170 million individuals, essentially the most densely populated on the planet. He mentioned one of many greatest challenges was reaching out successfully to such an enormous inhabitants, with widespread casual employment.

Action at native stage was complementing central authorities initiatives, akin to establishing a helpline and establishing new labour courts. Bangladesh’s partnership with the EU started 49 years in the past and the Ambassador assured MEPs that the nation has “utilised the trade privileges and development assistance to the maximum possible extent”.

The committee hopes to go to Bangladesh in July for the MEPs to see for themselves a rustic which they regard as one the place its relationship with the EU has made an actual distinction. As Emmanouil Fragkos from the ECR group put it, “a pioneer and an example for other countries”.

