Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini taken in for questioning | News24
Second-generation civil militia and neighborhood chief Nhlanhla Lux and his crew protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images
Operation Dudula chief Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini was taken in for questioning on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello mentioned: “A person of interest was brought in for questioning on Thursday evening at Dobsonville Police Station with regard to a housebreaking case that was opened yesterday.”
Dlamini’s arrest comes after fees have been laid in opposition to him on the Dobsonville station on Wednesday by a Soweto resident.
When requested to substantiate the arrest, Sello mentioned “a person of interest was brought in for questioning”.
READ | Social media mobilises xenophobic sentiment
Members of Operation Dudula allegedly ransacked the house of the resident.
The group claimed it had acquired a tip-off that medication have been being offered.
Charges of assault and theft have been laid in opposition to Dlamini.
The EFF had additionally backed the Soweto resident.
We stay in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 per 30 days, you will have entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later right now.