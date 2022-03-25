Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini taken in for questioning | News24

Second-generation civil militia and neighborhood chief Nhlanhla Lux and his crew protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images

Operation Dudula chief Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini was taken in for questioning on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello mentioned: “A person of interest was brought in for questioning on Thursday evening at Dobsonville Police Station with regard to a housebreaking case that was opened yesterday.”

Dlamini’s arrest comes after fees have been laid in opposition to him on the Dobsonville station on Wednesday by a Soweto resident.

When requested to substantiate the arrest, Sello mentioned “a person of interest was brought in for questioning”.

Members of Operation Dudula allegedly ransacked the house of the resident.

The group claimed it had acquired a tip-off that medication have been being offered.

Charges of assault and theft have been laid in opposition to Dlamini.

The EFF had additionally backed the Soweto resident.