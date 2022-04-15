Opinion | A Nurse Made a Fatal Mistake. Should She Go to Prison for It?

The digital well being information we use now immediate medical doctors and nurses when sufferers’ mixtures of important indicators and lab outcomes counsel that they is perhaps septic. This will be irritating once we are fatigued by alarms and alerts, but it surely helps us acknowledge and react to patterns {that a} busy medical staff may in any other case miss. When it involves administering drugs, they have to typically be authorized by a pharmacist earlier than they will turn into accessible to a nurse to manage. Some hospitals create a no-talk zone the place nurses withdraw these drugs, as a result of that course of requires a spotlight that’s usually not possible within the frenzy of right this moment’s hospitals.

Once the treatment is in hand, nurses use a system to scan the drug together with the affected person’s wristband to assist be certain that the right treatment is given to the right affected person. None of those methods are good. But every serves to acknowledge that no particular person can maintain full duty for each step that results in a affected person consequence. Just being vigilant just isn’t sufficient.

What’s wanted alongside these methods is a tradition through which medical doctors and nurses are empowered to talk up and ask questions when they’re unsure or after they suspect that one in all their colleagues is making a mistake. This might imply {that a} nurse questions a physician’s treatment order and discovers it was supposed for a special affected person. Or {that a} junior physician admits she is out of her depth when confronted with a process that she ought to know easy methods to do.

Stories in medication so usually rejoice a person hero. We valorize the surgeon who performs the groundbreaking surgical procedure however hardly ever acknowledge the layers of teamwork and checklists that made that win potential. Similarly, when a affected person is harmed, it’s pure to search for an individual in charge, a nasty apple who will be punished in order that every thing will really feel protected once more. It is much simpler and extra palatable to inform a narrative a couple of flawed physician or a nurse than a flawed system of treatment supply and very important signal administration.

But in the case of medical errors, that’s hardly ever the truth. Health care staff and the general public should acknowledge that catastrophic outcomes can occur even to well-intentioned however overworked medical doctors and nurses who’re training medication in an imperfect system. Punishing one nurse doesn’t be certain that an analogous tragedy received’t happen in a special hospital on a special day. And whatever the sentence that Ms. Vaught receives in May and whether or not it’s truthful, her case have to be considered as a narrative not nearly particular person duty but additionally in regards to the failure of a number of methods and safeguards. That is a more durable narrative to simply accept, however it’s a obligatory one, with out which medication won’t ever change. And that, too, can be a tragic error however one that’s nonetheless in our energy to stop.