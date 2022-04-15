OPINION | Dewald van Niekerk: Blaming nature for the KZN floods is avoiding taking responsibility | News24

In the fast aftermath of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, we’ll need to know who’s guilty. Well its not nature, writes Dewald van Niekerk.

The latest floods in KwaZulu-Natal are a stark reminder that people and nature are intertwined.

The devastation of the previous week has not been seen within the trendy historical past of South Africa. The photos of homes, vehicles, infrastructure, and other people being swept away left our nation in shock.

Once the water subsides, the harm might be within the billions of Rand, and the long-term toll on livelihoods, the economic system and improvement much more. It will place a disproportionate pressure on all our techniques, particularly in an economic system struggling to return to phrases with the Covid-19 pandemic. In this fast aftermath, we need to know who’s guilty.

Climate change is extensively cited for influencing climate patterns and exacerbating the frequency and depth of hydro- and meteorological hazards. There is sufficient scientific proof that helps this argument. The latest IPCC Six Assessment Report reiterates that, which we have now recognized for years – local weather impacts are on the rise, and we’re reaching (or have reached) a no-return tipping level.

Looking on the SADC area over the previous 10 years provides us a transparent indication of how extreme climate phenomena have turn out to be. However, it could possibly be ignorant guilty local weather change solely.

Others would really like us to consider that that is an “Act of God” – that some deity is expressing his or her dislike with us and that our actions want retribution. As one News24 consumer comically remarked: “It is God showing his dissatisfaction with the election of Gumede” (referring to the latest election of criminally accused Zandile Gumede as eThekwini’s regional ANC chair).

Our president, in addition to the KZN premier, calls this “a force of nature” and a “natural disaster”. Opposition events, like the EFF, have likewise called this a natural disaster, nevertheless, have emphasised that the impression of lives and livelihoods could be managed.

This narrative that nature is to blame is not new, and positively not right.

Blaming nature is a handy manner of absconding any duty. Such a perception reveals a really slender understanding of how disasters and catastrophe dangers are created, and it leaves us powerless within the face of accelerating pure phenomena.

Flooding in KZN is an annual occurence

Flooding, and the following lack of lives and property in KZN can also be not one thing new, and has become an annual occurrence. Yet, we have to ask the query why that is so?

In answering this query, we have to look past the pure hazards we face and perceive the underlying threat drivers, publicity of individuals and infrastructure, and vulnerability. Decades of analysis into disasters and dangers by the educational fraternity clearly reveals that in most, if not all, circumstances it’s these underlying threat drivers that are guilty. And all these drivers are throughout the management of human beings.

As these floods as soon as once more proven, it’s primarily the poorest of the poor who’re disproportionately affected.

The South African authorities and the KZN province has failed in its obligation to make sure a wholesome and safe atmosphere for all our individuals as promised within the Constitution. The authorities has failed in implementing and monitoring its personal improvement and catastrophe administration legal guidelines and insurance policies.

Unemployment, poverty, inequality, corruption, uncontrollable urbanisation, poor city planning and haphazard improvement, insufficient sturdy public infrastructure, little to no upkeep of infrastructure, questionable housing development and implementing of constructing codes, absence of catastrophe threat discount, selecting marginal land together with slopes (as a result of individuals don’t have any different alternative), destroying wetland and estuaries, eradicating vegetation in landslide inclined areas, poor catastrophe preparedness, are a few of these underlying drivers and threat creators.

Vulnerable and poor uncovered

In flip, they expose essentially the most weak and poor to the wrath of pure hazards. Combine the above in a dysfunctional province rife with petty get together politics and inner factional combating, and the human reason for this catastrophe is abundantly clear.

However, one shouldn’t count on any accountability on the facet of the eThekwini municipality, the KZN province nor our nationwide authorities. They would really like us to consider this can be a “natural disaster” over which we have now no management, and the declaration of a provincial state of catastrophe will now clear up all our issues.

Until there’s a realisation and acknowledgement that we’re the creators of catastrophe threat and that disasters are the making of human beings, we’ll proceed to see disasters of this magnitude (and even worse) for years to return.

Winston Churchill famously proclaimed that one ought to by no means let a great disaster go to waste. His feedback assume constructive change and renewal.

The Covid-19 pandemic has proven us that the federal government is incapable of capitalising on a “good crisis” for the higher good. With sufficient media reporting and civil society strain, we, the citizens, can use this disaster for the higher good of society and in doing so guarantee a extra simply and accountable governance system. Disasters aren’t pure.

– Dewald van Niekerk is a professor in geography and the director of the African Centre for Disaster Studies on the North-West University.

