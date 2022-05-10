Opinion | Drinking Tea on the Front Line in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk and Pisky was locations with their very own cultures and complexions. Before the conflict, once I considered Zaporizhzhia I’d consider the gorgeous Khortytsia Island on the Dnipro river, or the ZAZ Zaporozhets, an iconic automobile constructed throughout Soviet occasions. Kramatorsk and Mariupol had been the gates to the remainder of the Donbas. Pisky was one of many richest villages in Ukraine, the place the homes had been fancy and the automobiles had been costly.

Now once I consider Zaporizhzhia I consider Milena’s struggles to breathe and Masha’s ache. Kramatorsk is the horror of the prepare station. Pisky is Lieutenant Gordiev together with his cheer and his tea.

While we had been in Pisky, Lieutenant Gordiev gave us a tour exterior the dugout — with no helmet on — and confirmed us weapons despatched by the West. He defined that the NLAWs, or short-range anti-tank missiles, had been very straightforward to make use of. But they want much more of them. Mostly they had been working with leftovers from Soviet occasions and Molotov cocktails.

After Pisky we headed west towards Dnipro. Three days later Lieutenant Gordiev texted me: The Russians had been attempting to get by way of once more. “Everything is all right,” he wrote, as cheerful as earlier than, “but not everyone survived,” he added. They deliberate to remain and maintain the place. “Russia will stop where we will stop it,” he wrote. When he says “we” he means Ukraine.

In the early 2000s, data say, 2,160 folks lived in Pisky. I don’t know what number of had been there earlier than the invasion started. But by the top of April, the troopers informed us solely 11 civilians remained, principally outdated folks. Another household left extra not too long ago, after a direct artillery hit destroyed their home and left a few of them wounded. There continues to be an indication on their gate that claims, “Family lives here,” however they’re not there anymore. I hope they’re someplace protected.

Tanya Kozyreva is a journalist in Ukraine, previously at BuzzFeed News. There she labored on the FinCEN Files challenge, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist for worldwide reporting.

The Times is dedicated to publishing a diversity of letters to the editor. We’d like to listen to what you concentrate on this or any of our articles. Here are some tips. And right here’s our e-mail: letters@nytimes.com.

Follow The New York Times Opinion part on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.