OPINION | Driving licence cards: A mission critical machine fails and it takes 83 days to repair | Wheels

The South African Institute of Driving Instructors (SAIDI) managing director Robert Chandler believes the driving licence card manufacturing machine saga continues because the Department of Transport’s occasion on Thursday (03 February) was extra about Twitter hype and the exhibition of ‘Mr Fix’ showcasing one thing being mounted. Instead the occasion ought to have been a extra proactive one addressing the issues and fears and offering a extra optimistic manner ahead for native motorists.

During Minister Mbalula’s press occasion on 3 February 2022, he went into nice element as to the reason for the injury to the cardboard manufacturing machine. He offered the explanation why it took 83 days to restore and get it working once more. Other issues have been additionally mentioned.

During his address, the Minister confirmed the next:

• The card manufacturing machine is housed in a National key Point facility.

• A flood within the constructing subsequent door prompted {an electrical} quick.

• This electrical quick resulted in {an electrical} surge which then prompted injury to the cardboard manufacturing machine housed within the constructing subsequent door.

• In session with the unique gear producer (OEM), the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) workers recognized and remoted a small element that was broken and forwarded this to the OEM for repairs.

• The delays in repairing the element have been defined as follows:

– The OEM didn’t have any spare elements because the machine was outdated, and these needed to be made.

– The time delay was elevated because the OEM closed their amenities for the festive season.

During this media occasion to announce the catastrophic failure of the mission-critical driving licence card manufacturing machine had been overcome, Minister Mbulula continued to obfuscate and fail to deal with the obvious failures and deficiencies inside his Portfolio.

A mission-critical machine fails, and it takes 83 days to restore. This is unacceptable.

In addition, explanations by the Minister and his administration workforce as to the causes additional justify our issues and fears that each one will not be properly on the Department of Transport.

The motoring public has a justifiable and legit expectation that Thursday’s occasion ought to have been a extra optimistic and proactive one addressing our issues and fears and offering a extra optimistic manner ahead. Not merely an occasion to:

– Heap reward on the workers of the RTMC, DOT and DLCA for fixing an issue that, by all intents and functions, they prompted within the first place, or

– To cloud the matter with obscure guarantees of a new driving licence card and to be applied or the intention to implement it by October 2023, and

– His lamenting that he has components’ inside his Department who’re both inept or simply unwilling to do what’s required.

The identical excuses and explanations offered do extra to substantiate that the Department abounds with what seems to be ineptness, incompetency, a show of vital dereliction of responsibility and, actually, legal negligence on the a part of officers.

Instead of praising his officers, the Minister needs to be reassuring the motoring public that he has our backs and is asking the arduous questions.

Questions similar to:

• How was it attainable {that a} National Key Point Facility might be breached by {an electrical} energy surge from one other constructing that broken mission-critical gear?

• Where have been the surge safety and different energy supply for this National Key Point facility?

• Does a upkeep contract with the unique gear producer (OEM) exist?

• Was there a contract in place, and if not, why?

• If the unique contract was cancelled:

– Why was it cancelled?

– What was the rationale for it to be cancelled?

– Who determined to cancel it?

It seems that, because the Minister lamented throughout his media occasion, ineptness, incompetency, vital dereliction of responsibility, and legal negligence is on present within the Department of Transport in any respect ranges. He must take care of this urgently.

Contrary to the DLCA Manager’s assurance in the course of the media occasion and figures bandied round, the issues with the Card Production Machine are removed from over.

Facts are:

1. During the zero manufacturing interval between 7 November 2021 to twenty January 2022, a further whole of roughly 413 000 (Cal: 59 working days X 7000 per day) driving license playing cards have been added to the preliminary backlog of roughly 500 000 (Prior DOT numbers in September 2021).

2. As the DLCA was beforehand unable to keep up a zero backlog, and this was rising month-to-month, how can we be anticipated to imagine the backlog consists solely of 593,492 driving licence playing cards?

It is previous time that the Minister introduced into legislation the:

• Temporary driving licences can be issued freed from value to licence holders, and • The interval of validity of the driving licence card is prolonged to a interval of ten years. • The interval of validity for all present, legitimate driving licence playing cards be prolonged for a interval of 5 years from the date of problem.