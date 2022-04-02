Opinion: Grammy’s ‘global music’ category ignores musicians from much of the globe

toggle caption Kevin Winter, Tristan Fewings, Ilya S. Savenok, Jason Merritt and Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

In concept, worldwide music makers needs to be thrilled concerning the Grammys being handed out this Sunday.

Instead of 1 class for world music, there are two, doubling the variety of nominations from 5 to 10.

(The new class is named “best global music performance.” The Grammy guidelines says it’s “reserved for international performers exhibiting non-European, indigenous traditions.”)

But should you take a look at the listing of nominees for the 64th annual awards ceremony, it is not that numerous.

Seven of the nominees are from two nations: Nigeria and Benin.

There aren’t any newcomer nations – locations which have by no means been had an area artist nominated.

What’s extra, the variety of artists is restricted: 4 of the 5 artists nominated in the brand new global performance category are additionally nominated within the world album class.

There’s not a number of linguistic selection both.

I’d argue that the Grammys inadvertently perpetuate the legacy of colonialism by specializing in nations that had been former British colonies and have inherited English as an official language, like India, Nigeria and South Africa. In reality, all 5 of this 12 months’s nominations within the world music album class characteristic predominantly English language songs.

It’s a class I care quite a bit about – and sometimes have a private stake in. I’ve had the consideration to file 38 information by artists throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and South and North America — usually in locations which might be reachable solely by boat or on foot. Two of those artists have been nominated for a Grammy – Tinariwen (who went on to win for the album Tassili in 2012) and the Zomba Prison Project in 2016, representing Malawi’s first (and solely) case of artists receiving a nomination.

Global performers can win in non-global classes. Remember ‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’

Now it’s true that the so-called “global” classes aren’t the one place the place a global musician can vie for an award.

There are presently 86 Grammy classes, bestowed by the Recording Academy, a bunch based within the U.S. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of nominees are usually from the U.S., Canada and England.

Spanish language performers can’t solely compete within the world classes however have six classes for his or her music – plus a complete Grammy program of their very own with the Latin Grammys.

Some worldwide musicians are nominated in classes like classical, “small ensemble” and film scores. And every so often, a global performer captures a mainstream award – in 1965, for instance, the bilingual bossa nova and jazz track “The Girl from Ipanema,” carried out by Brazil’s Astrud Gilberto and saxophonist Stan Getz, was named file of the 12 months.

And “Who Let the Dogs Out” — from the Bahamian group Baha Men — received for greatest dance file in 2001.

South Korea’s massively widespread Ok-pop boy band BTS has been nominated twice in pop music classes though they’ve not but been winner.

The file reveals how slim the listing of nominated nations is

But as a rule, the very best likelihood for a Grammy for a global performer is in a worldwide class.

A nomination or win in one of many two world classes can have an amazing impression. Isabel Soffer, co-founder and co-director of globalFEST— an annual worldwide music pageant within the U.S. that options worldwide artists, states: “The Grammys could be a particularly powerful platform to educate, celebrate diversity and foster musical discovery through this extraordinary category in a truly meaningful way.

“The public who might hearken to new music via Grammy nominations is cheated out of recent sounds from world wide, artists are cheated of recent audiences and the chance to earn a living and the world suffers as a result of music, as everyone knows, is one of the simplest ways to begin to perceive the world, re-think variations and create pleasure.”

Yet in the decades the global category has been around — the first year such an award was given was 1992 — the list of countries that have had a winner or even just a nomination has been scant.

Here are some of the statistics:

*Over two-thirds of the 197 nominations in the history of the global categories have been shared by just six nations: Brazil, India, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa – and the United States. In fact artists from the U.S. have been nominated and won more times in the Global category than any other nation. (Though this is an “worldwide” category, artists from the U.S. have never been excluded from eligibility; this year, for example, Hawaii-born Daniel Ho is a nominee and in past years American rock stars like Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead have won.)

*Overall, only 14 out of 56 African nations have had artists receive a nomination: Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Uganda, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa.

*Countries that have never been on the global music nomination list include: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Georgia, Myanmar, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Vietnam and Yemen.

Some omissions are particularly perplexing. The sonically-innovative, cello-driven Ukrainian group DakhaBrakha which has released seven critically-acclaimed albums since 2005 and racked up almost 3 million views for its video for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. Yet they’ve never registered on the Grammy radar.

“World music, like rock, jazz or classical is a gigantic class but there’s a constant omission of many excellent artists,” notes Isabel Soffer of globalFEST.

So why aren’t the winners in the global category more … globally diverse?

I do know that hundreds of artists in the global arena are eager to be nominated – for the same reasons that any musician is interested in a Grammy nod. The Grammy award is the most prestigious music award. Recognition can bring tremendous exposure for airplay, concert dates – and of course the financial boon that can come along with an award.

This year, nearly 400 candidates were considered for the two global categories, submitted typically by record labels, publicists or the artists themselves. They come from such culturally diverse and far-flung places as China, Comoros, Finland, Tunisia and Venezuela, all nations that have never had a single artist nominated in the global category.

The submissions are reviewed by a small, confidential “screening committee.” Next the artists’ fate is determined by the official Grammy voters— a group made up mostly of producers, engineers, and artists.

And if you look at the statistics I’ve cited above, you can see that familiar faces and countries are favored.

I asked the Grammys to comment on these statistics and the current nominees, but they did not respond to my request in time for the posting of this article.

Jimi Hendrix never won a Grammy in his lifetime!

Of course, the Grammys themselves are far from a perfect measure of the best music in all categories. There’ve been past charges that the process is deeply flawed.

One point is that all “12,000 sturdy” voting members are eligible to vote in three categories of their choosing if they feel they have expertise in that type of music – but the Recording Academy does not vet their assertion that they are familiar with, say, classical or jazz or “world” sounds. Voters choose three genre fields by their own accord.

And as in any awards, voters may make their selections based not solely on the artistry of a nominee. Some industry insiders allege that voters who work for a label often vote as a block for that label’s nominees: giving a possible advantage to a global performer like WizKid. The Nigerian musician, who was nominated twice in the global categories this year, is on the world’s second largest label group, Sony Music (RCA).

And it’s important to note that with all Grammy awards, the merit of the music is not necessarily the sole determinant of winning an award. A parlor game is easily made of naming fabled performers never as much as nominated for a Grammy during their lifetime— icons like Jimi Hendrix, Fela Kuti, Patsy Cline, Bob Marley, NWA, Cecil Taylor and the Ramones.

Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy vision

Angelique Kidjo is arguably the world’s most recognized performer in the global realm, has been nominated 3 times this year and has won 4 Grammys.

She’s personally seen how the Grammys have grown in importance in the global realm.

“The Grammys have turn out to be one thing actually big in Africa,” she told me.

“When I first received a Grammy [2008], there wasn’t a lot data concerning the award in Africa. Even my father on his deathbed stated, ‘What is a Grammy?’ And I needed to clarify it to him. And then he checked out me and stated, ‘Finally you’ve got discovered a rustic that acknowledges expertise.’

Kidjo states, “We need to be really mindful of the importance of international music and representing diversity.

“The factor we have now to do to actually change issues is not only characterize all of those locations, however infrequently to carry out on the TV [awards] present for folks to see world musicians.

“That’s how the business is built.”

And there is not any query that worldwide musicians, like all musicians attempting to earn a dwelling of their chosen area, can profit from the publicity. Some of the agricultural musicians I’ve labored have advised me of the onerous lives they lead: a scarcity of unpolluted water, electrical energy, dependable transportation and good roads; dropping relations to even minor illnesses like contaminated cuts on account of struggles finding entry to well being care; issue securing education for his or her youngsters.

The untimely passing this year of northern Ghana musician, Small, who was famend for his exuberant performances at native funerals and was on the verge of his first worldwide journey, is certainly one of far too many such tales. His household didn’t manage to pay for to pay for his personal funeral.

But in fact these are only a few of the numerous “global” performers who make superb music despite the hardships they face. To me, this makes particularly obvious the Grammys’ negligence in not rigorously making room for less-advantaged musicians, significantly essentially the most bodily remoted — these from distant rural areas, artists actually dwelling on the margins.

And Angelique Kidjo makes it clear that it is a class that ought to have a mission: “We’ve got to educate people to understand that it’s not just commercial music that is ‘music.’ We have music in the global category that is the roots of all the commercial music that people are listening to. It’s important to go back and find out where the commercial music you are listening to comes from.

“We must carry the subject of worldwide music to the forefront of the Grammys. We must have a relentless dialogue to enhance and get higher. The entire world is watching.”

Ian Brennan is Grammy-winning music producer (Zomba Prison Project, Tinariwen, The Good Ones [Rwanda], Tanzania Albinism Collective). He is the writer of seven books. His newest, Muse-$ick: a music manifesto in fifty-nine notes, was revealed final fall by Oakland‘s PM Press.