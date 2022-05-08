OPINION | I quit! Or do I? Can an employee withdraw a resignation? | Fin24

The questions earlier than the LC had been threefold: What is the impact of a resignation on the employment relationship? When does a resignation truly take impact? Can a resignation be unilaterally withdrawn and, if not, what can be required to revive the employment relationship? write Fiona Leppan, Kgodisho Phashe and Liso Zenani.

What occurs when an worker tenders – after which unilaterally seeks to withdraw – a resignation?

This was the query earlier than the Labour Court (LC) in Mohlwaadibona v Dr JS Moroka MAt the start of April 2021, Mr Mohlwaadibona, the applicant, resigned from the make use of of Dr JS Moroka Municipality as a result of ill-health.

On 15 April 2021, he tried to withdraw his resignation and indicated that he was ready to renew his duties 4 days later.

As the municipality had been underneath administration since January 2020, Mr Mhlanga handled the matter in his capability because the appointed administrator. He knowledgeable the applicant that the municipality didn’t settle for the withdrawal, however the applicant claimed that he solely obtained this communication on 23 April 2021, after having reported for obligation on 19 April 2021, by which period he had already obtained his April wage.

Despite Mhlanga’s earlier communication to the applicant, on 10 May 2021 Mr Monkoe, who was the performing municipal supervisor, suggested Mohlwaadibona that he had accepted the withdrawal of his resignation.

The court docket held that resignation is by definition a voluntary and unilateral act that places an finish to the employment relationship.

Moreover, it takes impact the second it's communicated to the employer, and it's incapable of being withdrawn until the employer consents to it. That is true even the place an worker is contractually obliged to serve a discover interval and fails to honour that obligation. The court docket indicated that after the resignation has taken impact, the employer's consent to withdraw it's equal to a re-employment or a rehiring of the worker, however it's not tantamount to a reinstatement.

Moreover, it takes impact the second it’s communicated to the employer, and it’s incapable of being withdrawn until the employer consents to it. That is true even the place an worker is contractually obliged to serve a discover interval and fails to honour that obligation. The court docket indicated that after the resignation has taken impact, the employer’s consent to withdraw it’s equal to a re-employment or a rehiring of the worker, however it’s not tantamount to a reinstatement.

The court docket maintained that for the reason that applicant had communicated his resignation to his employer on 1 April 2021, the resignation took impact instantly. When he communicated his intention to withdraw the resignation on 15 April, he was in impact searching for re-employment.

Mhlanga’s communication on 15 April was a enough rejection of the applicant’s withdrawal and neither the latter’s determination to report for obligation on 19 April nor the cost of his wage on 25 April altered that reality.

What is extra, as a result of the performing municipal supervisor had no authority to impact re-employment, the court docket discovered his later acceptance of the applicant’s withdrawal to be invalid and of no pressure and impact.

In essence, the court docket gave credence to the truth that when an worker voluntarily elects to speak their intention to terminate the employment relationship, that election can’t be unilaterally withdrawn as soon as it has been communicated to the employer.

Where the worker was certain to serve a discover interval, their failure to serve that interval won’t negate the impact of the resignation, because the employment contract will nonetheless have reached an finish. The solely strategy to revive the contract of employment can be by way of a contemporary supply and acceptance – which quantities to rehiring or re-employment.

This can happen if the employer opts to consent to the withdrawal of a resignation, however the employer’s consultant who consents to the withdrawal have to be an individual authorised to rehire or re-employ; something on the contrary can be invalid and of no pressure and impact.

This article was first published by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. Views are the authors’ personal.