OPINION | Jonathan Rozen: Botswana journalists remain ‘vigilant’ under new surveillance law | News24

While Botswana has launched judicial oversight after a brand new regulation was revealed earlier this 12 months which permits warantless surveillance, there may be nonetheless trigger for concern, writes Jonathan Rozen.

When Botswana’s authorities sought to cross a brand new regulation early this 12 months that may have allowed for warrantless surveillance, native opposition was swift. Authorities ultimately launched judicial oversight, which native media teams thought-about successful, however the Botswana police’s historical past of looking out journalists’ units and accessing their telecom data stays a trigger for concern.

“We do not, of course, welcome the law. We welcome the changes that were made to it,” Spencer Mogapi, the chairperson of the Botswana Editors Forum, advised the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in a current cellphone interview.

We may quite be with out this regulation.

The authentic Criminal Procedure and Evidence (Controlled Investigations) Bill, which was tabled in January and reviewed by CPJ, supplied regulation enforcement entry to communications by “any means” with no warrant. This, amongst different issues with the proposed laws, rallied opposition from a regional coalition of media groups led by the Botswana Editors Forum, native politicians, labour groups, and CPJ.

Within days, the federal government amended the bill, introducing a judge-led committee to supervise covert regulation enforcement operations and prohibiting warrantless interception, in accordance with statements by the coalition and media reports from the time.

“It was relentless pressure,” Mogapi stated following the amendments, which CPJ reviewed and others within the media coalition additionally welcomed. “There were people here who we had called to come and see what was unfolding on the ground and I think that worked.”

The amended invoice grew to become regulation in late February, in accordance with a duplicate of the government gazette reviewed by CPJ.

Intentions nonetheless problematic

John Moreti, a clerk with the cupboard of Botswana’s presidency, advised CPJ by cellphone that suggestions, together with from media teams, had been included into the amendments, however referred additional inquiries to Botlhale Makgekgenene, a everlasting secretary with the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security. CPJ’s calls to Makgekgenene and speak to numbers listed on the ministry’s website rang unanswered.

During a meeting in early March between Botswana officers and members of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), a regional press freedom group, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Thomas Kagiso Mmusi stated the federal government had included public issues.

Tabani Moyo, MISA’s regional director, advised CPJ that it was good to see the Botswana authorities listening, however even with the addition of judicial oversight, the invoice’s intentions have been problematic and it didn’t adequately defend whistleblowers and privateness rights.

“The government is already keen on snooping on its citizens,” Moyo stated. “They are coming up with a law that makes it legal, to justify [their] appetite to surveil.”

CPJ known as a cellphone belonging to Mmusi, however nobody answered.

CPJ reached by cellphone and messaging app presidential press secretary Batlhalefi Leagajang, who referred inquiries to authorities spokesperson John-Thomas Dipowe. CPJ requested Dipowe through cellphone and messaging app about journalists’ privateness issues and reporting by the Toronto-based Citizen Lab analysis group that Botswana’s intelligence company had acquired know-how from the surveillance firm Circles. Dipowe stated he would name again on two events, however didn’t.

Long-standing laws requiring court orders for surveillance throughout investigations haven’t prevented Botswana police from extracting private content from journalists’ devices or accessing data from telecoms.

Charges over Facebook posts

Police beforehand accessed a “subscriber report” on Mogapi by way of his cellular supplier, Orange Botswana, a subsidiary of the French telecom, and introduced him with a printout detailing his exchanges with a now former political opposition spokesperson below prison investigation. Police additionally requested Orange for an “activity log” for a cellular account owned by native editor Oratile Dikologang, who continues to face fees over Facebook posts, and forensically searched his cellphone, accessing hundreds of messages and recordsdata on his gadget. Neither of the journalists knew police had contacted Orange till it was revealed in court docket filings from 2020, which CPJ reviewed, referencing court docket orders for his or her telecom data.

CPJ has since recognized not less than 4 different journalists named in these 2020 filings whose particulars have been obtained by police from one other native cellular firm, Mascom Wireless — Mmegi newspaper reporter Tsaone Basimanebotlhe, Sunday Standard newspaper reporter Kgakgale Job Makati, The Parrot on-line information platform co-founder Koketso Moswetsi, and Oarabile Sonny Sente, a freelancer who has left the occupation. The paperwork stated Mascom Wireless confirmed to police connections between the journalists and their cellphone numbers and that their accounts have been lively. The paperwork additionally famous that this telecom data was requested below court docket orders, nevertheless it was not clear whether or not the police have been conscious they have been investigating journalists. Like Mogapi, all of the journalists advised CPJ they’d been in contact with the identical former political spokesperson, Justice Motlhabani.

Botswana police spokesperson Dipheko Motube previously advised CPJ that he couldn’t touch upon the case for which officers accessed the journalists’ telecom data as a result of it was earlier than the court docket. He additionally didn’t reply to CPJ’s request for touch upon police investigations carried out through Mascom Wireless.

Monitored

Moswetsi stated he was “astonished” when CPJ advised him Mascom Wireless had given details about his cellular account to police and anxious about whether or not sources would proceed to belief him. In a current interview he advised CPJ that his shut household and pals proceed to suspect his cellphone is being monitored and so they solely communicate over the cellphone utilizing encrypted functions. Moswetsi expressed blended emotions concerning the new managed investigations regulation, however appreciated how the federal government made amendments following the general public outcry.

Mascom Wireless acknowledged receipt of CPJ’s questions in May 2021 and February 2022 however didn’t give any additional response. Orange Botswana told CPJ in April 2021 that they weren’t capable of present particulars about court docket orders, and didn’t reply to questions in early February concerning the proposed regulation’s implications.

“We have always known there was interception happening, but we had some solace that they [security agencies] will do it with the court ruling, not just on their own,” Mogapi advised CPJ, emphasizing the worth of courts and telecom firms as buffers in opposition to overzealous safety brokers.

They hate all this oversight.

Botswana’s Intelligence and Security Services Act requires regulation enforcement to accumulate a court docket order to conduct “searches or interception of postal mail, electronic mail, computer or telephonic communications.” Similarly, investigators can search a pc or cellphone and request data from telecom firms about their subscribers below the cybercrime law, however they want a judicial order.

It’s troublesome to make use of a cellphone anonymously in Botswana: SIM card registration has been required since 2009, in accordance with the local telecommunications regulator – one thing journalists have been involved about for years. Orange Botswana, for instance, requires prospects to provide a national ID or passport to buy a SIM card.

Jail time

The new controlled investigations law provides to those rules, together with by mandating that service suppliers “install hardware and software facilities and devices which enable the interception of communications at all times.” Local media known as these wiretapping duties a “new job” for telecoms, and firm administrators that don’t comply may face jail time. Anyone who declines to supply authorities entry to encrypted data may additionally face jail time, in accordance with the regulation.

When the regulation was proposed in January, Minister Mmusi stated it was pushed as a matter of urgency by requirements set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental physique with a mandate to fight international cash laundering and terrorist financing, in accordance with local reports and government social media posts. In response to emailed questions, FATF media relations supervisor Duncan Crawford advised CPJ that the physique couldn’t touch upon laws exterior of official assessments.

“We know it’s not foolproof,” Mogapi stated of the amended invoice. “We will be very vigilant going forward.”

– Jonathan Rozen is a Senior Africa Researcher at CPJ.

