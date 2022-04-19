OPINION | Linda Busuku: SA’s drinking problem – stricter legislation won’t make a difference | News24

A brand new draft invoice proposes growing the authorized consuming age to 21, stricter promoting restrictions, in addition to introducing a brand new legal responsibility clause for alcohol producers and retailers. (Getty)

While regulation is an efficient begin in the direction of trying to scale back extreme alcohol consumption, by itself it’s unlikely to attain the specified change in consumption patterns, writes Linda Busuku.

For a very long time now, South Africans’ alcohol demand and consumption has been a trigger for concern for presidency, the trade, well being specialists and higher civil society. In 2011, the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranked South Africa “as a country with one of the riskiest patterns of alcohol consumption, and with the highest reported alcohol consumption in Africa.”

In its report Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health 2018, the WHO confirmed South Africans to be a number of the heaviest alcohol drinkers on this planet. In 2016, it was estimated that 31% of the inhabitants aged 15 and above eat alcohol. This is regardless of alcohol excise taxes being nearly double what they have been throughout all classes in 2012.

These studies counsel an unsustainable tradition of alcohol utilization, habit and abuse that must be handled. This tradition was clearly demonstrated throughout the 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 lockdowns, which led to an increase within the illicit alcohol commerce.

Research carried out by Euromonitor Consulting revealed that “total illicit alcohol consumption increased to 665 431 in HL LAE [hectolitres of pure alcohol] in 2020, reaching 22% of total HL LAE volume of licit and illicit alcohol consumption in 2022, compared to 14.5% in 2017 and 13% in 2012.” The report additionally added that elevated homebrew consumption and the emergence of fermented fruit homebrew (akin to pineapple beer) was pushed by an absence of entry to authorized alcohol gross sales, mixed with simply out there substances.

Moves to extend consuming age

The South African Liquor Brand house owners Association (SALBA) additionally highlighted that illicit commerce, representing 22% of the South African alcohol market, was the second largest “player” within the native trade. Additionally, the Euromonitor report additionally revealed that fiscal loss for 2020, resulting from illicit commerce (together with counterfeit manufacturers, smuggling, illicit house brews and tax leakage) was R11.3 billion.

Alcohol abuse is on the forefront of discussions between authorities and civil society teams because it has been linked to crime, drunk driving, gender-based violence, non-communicable illnesses underage consuming. Government and anti-alcohol teams advocate for larger excise taxes, growing the authorized consuming age, limiting gross sales to people – to call a number of, as a part of a slew of measures to counter consumption patterns.

In latest years, the general public discourse on alcohol has turn out to be muddled, with some drawing parallels with narcotics akin to tik, cocaine, mandrax and so forth. This results in binary “good vs evil” responses, which have did not yield the specified outcomes, as abusive consumption continues to point out an upward development. In this context, authorities’s proposed liquor modification invoice is the equal of putting a plaster on a stab wound. Among different issues, the draft Bill proposes growing the authorized consuming age to 21, stricter promoting restrictions, in addition to introducing a brand new legal responsibility clause for alcohol producers and retailers.

While regulation is an efficient begin in the direction of trying to scale back extreme alcohol consumption, by itself it’s unlikely to attain the specified change in consumption patterns.

Stricter regulation of tobacco has confirmed that over-regulation just isn’t a solution. Despite bans on tobacco promoting and indoor smoking, smoking charges haven’t decreased considerably. A profile of South Africa, written up by the University of Bath within the United Kingdom, confirmed that by 2017 about 20% of South Africa’s inhabitants, aged 15 years and above, smoked cigarettes. In 1993, it was estimated that smoking prevalence amongst adults was about 33%. While the decline is comparatively good it additionally reveals that newer generations, these born within the 90s and people born within the 2000s, when authorities got here down arduous on smoking (e.g. banning promoting), weren’t deterred from choosing up the behavior.

High stage of dysfunction

As with any problematic behavioural challenge, authorities finds it simpler to behave by way of legislative devices moderately than have interaction in sustained interventions that change lives meaningfully. It isn’t any use introducing stricter legislative necessities when the true downside just isn’t being handled; that’s, South African society’s relationship with alcohol.

Other than the “drink responsibly” messaging, there is no such thing as a sustained instructional interventions by authorities and stakeholders to show kids concerning the risks of alcohol. Granted, this isn’t a authorities solely duty. However, the federal government should think about that South African society suffers from a excessive stage of dysfunction. Families are damaged. Communities are battling the scourge of poverty. Until and except all stakeholders settle for that authorized devices alone are inadequate, South Africa is prone to proceed to bear the exterior prices of extreme alcohol consumption.

As the ANC enters its coverage 12 months, it should evaluate and replicate what successes the coverage led strategy has had in altering behaviour. To the extent that this strategy has failed, an effort should be made to know what different measures might have influence on shaping a more healthy relationship with alcohol. Failure to have interaction on this train will result in sustained failure in the long run.

– Linda Busuku is a Stakeholder Relations Officer at Frontline Africa Advisory.

