OPINION | Mudzuli Rakhivhane: Draft electoral bill can change SA’s democracy, but has 4 key flaws | News24

Parliament is presently contemplating what’s arguably the only most essential piece of laws earlier than it for the reason that daybreak of democracy, writes One South Africa Movement’s Mudzuli Rakhivhane.

The One South Africa Movement (OSA) believes strongly within the skill of impartial candidates of all races, courses and genders to behave as brokers of great change in all ranges of presidency by functioning to counteract the present establishment of politics and governance in South Africa.

Realising and facilitating electoral reform that’s direct and accountable, is core to the enterprise and performance of OSA.

Independent candidates are elevated into positions of energy and affect not by inside political social gathering wrangling however solely by the need of the individuals. Independent candidates are, arguably, the bodily manifestation of a number of the most essential values of democracy as a philosophical ideally suited.

Currently, Parliament is contemplating what’s arguably the only most essential piece of laws earlier than it for the reason that daybreak of democracy because of the seminal New Nation Movement judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court.

It is disheartening that after 18 months of transferring at a snail’s tempo, Parliament has already resolved to strategy the Constitutional Court for an extension to the court-ordered deadline of 11 June 2022, with not a lot to point out for the time that has already handed.

Current system transitional

Our present system was at all times speculated to be transitional and was not prescribed for long-term use. In 2002, President Thabo Mbeki established a job crew led by the late Frederik van Zyl Slabbert. They launched a majority report in 2003 which proposed mixed constituency and proportional illustration fashions.

In 2006, the National Assembly had an impartial fee assess the electoral system. That committee discovered that the system wanted pressing reform. No additional motion was taken. In 2017, the Motlanthe high-level panel really helpful an modification to the Electoral Act to offer for a system that made MPs accountable to outlined constituencies. No additional motion was taken.

These had been three documented events over 20 years when suggestions had been made for electoral reform, with no electoral reform from the ruling social gathering to point out for it.

Time just isn’t an excuse, there have been quite a few alternatives to do that, and Parliament has didn’t do it. This is simply the primary time that the judiciary has held them accountable to behave.

The method Parliament has dealt with the Electoral Bill is strictly why we want electoral reform. We want impartial candidates and constituency MPs who can ignore the pursuits of the social gathering, be loyal to their constitutional duties and serve the individuals with out timidity and social gathering tribalism.

Aside from the holistic transformative measures that the invoice fails to handle, specifically a constituency-based system, there are 4 constitutional points that must be addressed earlier than this invoice goes any additional.

1. The discarded vote

An impartial candidate can be allotted a regional seat in the event that they obtain sufficient votes to fulfill the primary or second quota of votes per seat. Should they obtain surplus votes, these votes can be discarded.

The discarding of surplus votes has a deleterious impact on the appropriate of residents to vote and on the proportionality between vote share and seats. The proper to vote in part 19(3)(a) of the Constitution should be interpreted without any consideration to a vote that counts equally or is of equal worth to the votes of others.

Wasted votes could also be an unavoidable consequence of the lodging of impartial candidates inside our electoral system. However, the potential for a surplus vote switch – as proposed within the People’s Bill – offers higher impact to the precept that every citizen has an equally efficient voice and achieves a better diploma of proportionality between vote share and seats. This would permit candidates to declare, previous to election day, one other impartial candidate who can obtain their surplus votes.

It can be a travesty and a regression in our hard-fought democracy to discard the votes of residents in a rustic constructed on the worth of ubuntu – the being of 1, depending on the being of one other.

2. Independent candidates’ restricted entry to 200 seats in Parliament

Precluding impartial candidates from contesting 200 of the seats within the National Assembly and reserving these seats for political events limits the appropriate of impartial candidates to contest elections when it comes to part 19(3)(b) of the Constitution, and in flip, limits the appropriate of residents to vote.

An impartial candidate won’t be able to win a seat within the National Assembly regardless of having vital help from the citizens (albeit unfold throughout the nation, as an alternative of concentrated in a single area) and regardless of receiving adequate votes to fulfill the quota of votes per National-to-National seat.

Political events and their supporters don’t endure the identical drawback. A political social gathering that doesn’t acquire adequate votes to win any regional seats should acquire a compensatory seat within the National Assembly.

This is plainly not an equal alternative to contest the elections.

3. Requirements for impartial candidates to contest elections

Independent candidates can be required to submit a minimal variety of signatures and also will must pay a financial deposit. The deposit is refundable if the impartial candidate is allotted a seat however is in any other case forfeited to the state. Failure to adjust to both requirement will lead to disqualification from contesting the elections.

While we respect that the aim of imposing a deposit requirement on impartial candidates is that it’s going to be sure that candidates have a severe intention of contesting elections and restrict the variety of frivolous candidates on the poll, there are much less restrictive signifies that obtain that function. The signature requirement imposed may sufficiently minimise frivolous candidates.

More so, given the historical past of dispossession and exclusion in South Africa, the deposit requirement will doubtless have a disproportionate impact on beforehand deprived racial teams and girls. The imposition of a financial deposit not directly discriminates towards much less prosperous potential candidates.

4. Vacancies

In the occasion of a emptiness in a legislature of a seat allotted to an impartial candidate, the Electoral Amendment Bill offers that the seat is not going to be crammed till the following nationwide and provincial elections. Leaving the seat of an impartial candidate unfilled within the occasion of a emptiness deprives the voters who elected that candidate of illustration within the legislature. In De Lille v Speaker of the National Assembly, the court docket emphasised the significance of the illustration of residents within the National Assembly.

The People’s Bill presents a number of methods to resolve this which largely emulate the practices adopted at native authorities degree. For instance, the demise of an impartial candidate would set off a by-election.

We urge Parliament to appropriate these constitutional defects to keep away from a court docket problem and additional delay this already slow-moving course of. To not do that might be to jeopardise the nationwide election in 2024 – which is detrimental to a purposeful and steady democracy.

The public has not had a chance to interact correctly with the People’s Bill, which is a superbly viable different to the Executive Bill, and it additionally immediately resolves the constitutional points contained within the Executive Bill. We recommend that it makes procedural sense to have a public participation course of on each payments on the identical time and emerge from this course of with one constitutionally compliant invoice that displays the need of the individuals.

– Mudzuli Rakhivhane is the spokesperson for the One South Africa Movement.

