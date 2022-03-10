Opinion | Putin Has Been Isolated for Two Years. Now He’s Taking Russia With Him.

This ritual session, which was broadcast by all Russian TV channels, was presupposed to smear the entire nation’s high officers with blood. But it additionally confirmed that Mr. Putin is totally fed up together with his previous guard: His contempt for them was clear. He appeared to relish their sniveling, as when he publicly humiliated Sergey Naryshkin, the pinnacle of the Foreign Intelligence Service, who began mumbling and tried to rapidly appropriate himself, agreeing with no matter Mr. Putin was saying. These are nothing however sure males, the president appeared to say.

As I’ve reported for years, some members of Mr. Putin’s entourage have lengthy been convincing him that he’s the one one that can save Russia, that each different potential chief would solely fail the nation. This was the message that the president heard going again to 2003, when he contemplated stepping down, solely to be instructed by his advisers — a lot of whom additionally had backgrounds within the Okay.G.B. — that he ought to keep on. Just a few years later, Mr. Putin and his entourage have been discussing “Operation Successor” and Dmitri Medvedev was made president. But after 4 years, Mr. Putin returned to exchange him. Now he has actually and actually come to consider that solely he can save Russia. In reality, he believes it a lot that he thinks the individuals round him are more likely to foil his plans. He can’t belief them, both.

And now right here we’re. Isolated and below sanctions, alone in opposition to the world, Russia appears to be like as if it’s being remade in its president’s picture. Mr. Putin’s already very tight internal circle will solely attract nearer. As the casualties mount in Ukraine, the president seems to be digging in his heels; he says that the sanctions on his nation are a “declaration of war.”

Yet on the similar time he appears to consider that full isolation will make a big a part of essentially the most unreliable components go away Russia: During the previous two weeks, the protesting intelligentsia — executives, actors, artists, journalists — have hurriedly fled the nation; some deserted their possessions simply to get out. I worry that from the perspective of Mr. Putin and Mr. Kovalchuk, this may solely make Russia stronger.

Mikhail Zygar (@zygaro) is the previous editor in chief of the impartial TV information channel Dozhd and the creator of “All the Kremlin’s Men: Inside the Court of Vladimir Putin.”

