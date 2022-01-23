Opinion | The Bat Mitzvah Question I Wasn’t Expecting: ‘Are We Safe at Synagogue?’

In congregations like my very own, we don’t use our telephones on Shabbat, so we had been unaware that across the time Orli started to recite from the Torah, 1,300 miles away, at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, a person had taken the rabbi and congregants hostage. Later that night time, once we discovered what was nonetheless unfolding, my companion and I whispered to one another, hoping to defend Orli and her sister, Hana, a second longer, to delay the inevitable query we knew we’d be requested: “Will it happen to us?” Orli had asked me the identical query the week after Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue was attacked in October 2018. She fearful that we might be bombed. In different phrases: Are we secure at synagogue?

To these questions, I can supply no concrete reply. I don’t need to lie, although I’m tempted to easily insist we will probably be high-quality. I inform them: Our synagogue is nicely fortified. But my uncertainty in a time of hate and violence, not not like my uncertainty within the face of sickness, destabilizes me. It is unsettling to permit your kids to know, early on, simply how little or no management you actually have. Vulnerability is all the time jarring; it’s by some means extra horrible when you’re meant to be a comforting presence. Plus, I’ve no good fashions for these queries.

When I used to be a baby, I had little to problem my perception in my mother and father’ potential to maintain us wholesome. Conversations about worry had been largely retrospective. We grew up with our Holocaust refugee kin who had fled destitution and destruction to deliverance in an American promised land. The previous was horrible, however we had been within the current.

My kids, in the meantime, are acquainted with mediports, dwelling fluids and day by day capsule regimens. The women intimately know the distinction between minor surgical procedures and main ones. They have grown accustomed to our synagogue’s metallic detectors, bag checks and safety guards; they know by title the everlasting safety officer on the door. Indeed, the officer is aware of Orli’s story nicely. When he noticed us arrive on that Saturday morning for the bat mitzvah, he and my companion, Ian, embraced. They each cried.

In “Beshalach” (“When He Let Go”), the Torah portion learn on Jan. 15, the Israelites rejoice their freedom, then panic within the face of uncertainty. They bitterly complain to Moses, who has led them out of Egypt, that they worry loss of life by thirst or hunger awaits them within the wilderness. The portion ends with a battle with the Amalekites, a battle, the Torah tells us, that continues from technology to technology. The Amalekites develop into a stand-in for a legendary everlasting enemy, a logo of any evil that subsequently arises in opposition to the Jewish group.