Opinion: The Big Problem With PK’s ‘Plan’ For Congress

A ‘secret’ doc is doing the rounds of journalist WhatsApp teams. It is supposed to be a presentation made by Prashant ‘PK’ Kishor to the Gandhis final 12 months, and lays out a plan for the Congress to win 2024.

Like a gazillion others, I too obtained maintain of ‘PK’s plan’. And, genuine or not, it’s spectacular in its depth of detailing. The blueprint is bold, however not overly so. He is at all times acutely aware of floor realities and solely suggests issues if they’re doable.

Take the suggestion of getting a non-Gandhi to run issues within the Congress. He provides two options – one the place Sonia Gandhi is the President and a non-Gandhi is the ‘Working’ President, and one other the place Sonia Gandhi is Chairperson of the Congress-led nationwide alliance or UPA and a non-Gandhi is President of the Congress get together. PK says that the second choice could have the next ‘influence’, however he realises that it isn’t ‘viable’.

In a way, his plan additionally resolves a key rigidity inside the Congress get together and its exterior picture – the issue of the Gandhis. The Congress wants them as they’ve large model recall, however on the similar time, they’re a legal responsibility as they open up the get together to fees of undemocratic dynastic politics. PK solves this drawback by eradicating them from actively operating the get together. While Sonia Gandhi stays the chief, a non-Congress chief turns into the COO of the operation. Rahul Gandhi solely leads the get together’s Parliamentary Board – a small group of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs – and stays one of many key public-facing manufacturers. Priyanka Gandhi will get the position of coordinating between the get together management, Parliamentary Board and grassroots staff. None of this includes the nitty-gritty of managing the get together organisation.

Prashant Kishor’s entry into the Congress is kind of a finished deal, get together sources have stated.

The plan’s most radical – and possibly most troublesome to implement – proposal is to make the Congress an internally consultant organisation. PK’s fundamental grouse with the get together is that its high our bodies are occupied by individuals who haven’t gained any elections not too long ago and don’t have any grassroots join. To change that, he has advised that half of these in ‘key decision-making our bodies’ be elected internally, and one other one-fourth come from amongst Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha legislators. That would depart only a few get together posts open to those that have neither gained an inner election nor a nationwide or state ballot. PK’s plan makes it more durable for such posts to robotically go on to little children of get together leaders: individuals from current Congress households must work as lively main members for not less than seven years earlier than they might qualify for any electoral put up.

These are the conditions for the Congress to work as a well-oiled machine. But how will that win elections? PK says the Congress ought to goal a 40-45 per cent vote share (about 30 crore votes) in 2024. To kind a authorities the place it’s the dominant accomplice, it will must go it alone in 358 Lok Sabha seats, in states the place it’s both in energy, the principle Opposition get together, or has been a dominant power within the latest previous. The get together ought to preserve its pan-India place to have the ability to develop sooner or later, and solely get into strategic alliances in states the place it may be an ancillary accomplice to a dominant get together.

And who will vote for the Congress? PK believes the majority of the get together’s votes should come from the poor, SCs, STs and minorities. In phrases of age teams, he expects a bigger share of votes for the Congress among the many youngest voters (18-25 years) and older voters above the age of fifty. He believes that the Congress has a greater probability amongst girls voters, and they’re among the many eight key demographic segments that the get together must concentrate on, together with farmers, youth, SCs, STs, landless labourers, city poor and the center class.

They are to be reached, galvanised, and transformed into Congress voters by way of 4 Ms – Messenger, Message, Machinery and Mechanism. Popular icons of every inhabitants group would must be mobilised (corresponding to standup comedians). They must at all times be on the message, which, in flip, could be customised with ‘distinct guarantees’ to every goal group. The individuals being reached by way of these messages would then need to be transformed into voters by way of the get together equipment. The message would must be sustained and amplified by way of a correct mechanism for outreach.

One can break this course of down into two halves – engagement and conversion. The first includes bringing collectively a big group of influencers throughout geographical and demographic zones, reaching individuals by way of digital platforms and social media (PK recognises that the Congress will not get any help from ‘conventional media’), promoting within the type of hoardings (1 crore sq ft) and wall work (5 crore sq ft). The second – changing the engagement into votes – requires a military of foot troopers. PK says the Congress wants 2.5 crore lively staff who will spend their time spreading the get together’s message. In an revolutionary transfer to counter the electoral dividends the BJP will get from the Modi authorities’s freebies, PK says every lively employee should undertake 5 households and do ‘5 acts of kindness’ for them in a 12 months. Since there are a median of three.2 voters in every household, if every of the two.5 crore lively staff reaches 5 households, they’ll successfully create 40 crore voter ‘contact factors’.

Prashant Kishor leaves from the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi earlier this month.

This is the place we come to the large gap in PK’s rejuvenation plan. His grand-but-doable plan requires tons of cash. Two examples ought to offer you a way of the size of funds required. The first is the price of hoardings. In Delhi, hoardings price about Rs 1,250 per sq ft per week. In Mumbai, it could possibly be greater, elsewhere it is going to be a lot decrease. If one assumes a median of simply Rs 200 per sq ft, it will price the Congress Rs 200 crores to place up the proposed one crore sq ft of hoardings for only one week. Multiply that to get the determine wanted to maintain them up for a month earlier than the elections.

The second instance is the price of operating a celebration with 2.5 crore lively staff. If they need to go door-to-door, organise rallies, go on marches, journey to protest spots, maintain nukkad conferences, they would wish to spend some cash merely on conveyance and primary refreshments – possibly a cup of tea. If we assume that the Congress has to offer simply Rs 10 per employee per day, it would price the get together Rs 25 crore day by day for the following two years. That alone is greater than Rs 18,000 crore. I’ve added nothing else but – the price of adhiveshans, rallies, media outreach, operating YouTube channels, the ‘5 acts of kindness’, and so on. A few years in the past, I had calculated that the Congress would wish to spend not less than Rs 23,000 crore in 2024 to get a 25 per cent vote-share ((hyperlink – https://www.ndtv.com/blog/rahul-gandhis-qa-with-top-economists-is-an-own-goal-2223783)). At the identical spending fee, the get together would wish not less than Rs 40,000 crore to get 40-45 per cent votes. PK’s plan makes that quantity appear like peanuts.

By Prashant Kishor’s personal admission, the Congress is unlikely to get greater than a 20-25 per cent vote-share among the many high one per cent of the richest Indians. This is just not considerably higher than what it obtained in 2019. So, it’s unlikely that the prosperous will fund the Congress. In reality, even sympathisers will suppose twice earlier than giving cash to the get together, lest they arrive on the radar of presidency companies. The Congress get together has repeatedly attacked India’s large enterprise, which makes it troublesome for it to faucet India Inc for funds.

This is the important drawback with the Prashant Kishor makeover. There is nothing in it which can persuade India’s moneyed courses to again the Congress and finance its marketing campaign for 2024. The Modi authorities has finished sufficient for them to remain loyal to the BJP. That’s a large money-shaped gap within the PK plan, which the Congress will discover very troublesome to fill.

(Aunindyo Chakravarty was Senior Managing Editor of NDTV’s Hindi and Business information channels.)

