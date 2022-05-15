Opinion: The Elephant In The Udaipur Room -What Role For RG?

The oldest political get together within the nation, Congress has spent three days at its model of “The Last Chance Saloon” in Udaipur.

The brain-storming session or “chintan shivir” deliberated on a whole reboot of the get together, which stands exhausted by its debilitating management disaster, a consequence of which has been dropping one state after one other. Exceptions: Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Sonia Gandhi, interim Congress President, and her two youngsters who run the get together Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi wanted to ascertain that they’re nonetheless within the enterprise of politics and are able to rigorous management. The speak store comes after Rahul Gandhi was filmed at a vacation in Nepal, lighting up the BJP’s inbox. The video was pushed by the BJP as proof that whereas his get together self-destructs, Rahul Gandhi holidays; conclusion: he’s not a critical politician.

There is not any readability even now among the many Congress’s previous devoted or its dissidents (“G 23”) about whether or not or when Rahul Gandhi will return as get together President. The limbo over that difficulty units the tone for the ambling on, over or round all different important points. So, for instance, the get together has adopted a one-family-one-ticket rule – besides it will not apply if an individual has served greater than 5 years by which case she or he will even be eligible for a ticket together with a direct relative. Convenient for the Gandhis. And the dynasties which are a part of the Congress’s historical past or baggage, nonetheless you have a look at it.

The get together mentioned that a number of necessary selections have been taken. Among them “50 Under 50” – half of all positions and committees shall be reserved for these beneath the age of fifty. An try to Benjamin Button the Grand Ever Older Party of India. One-person-one-post will even be enforced.

Some of the options that had been reviewed had been launched by strategist Prashant Kishor whereas he was auditioning for a task within the Congress, an initiative that tanked in full public view. Prashant Kishor had urged tearing down the constructing, the get together’s response is successfully “Thanks, we will just white wash the facade.”

The Congress appears to have toyed with simply sufficient change to tempt the cadre into delicate enthusiasm however effectively exterior the zone of any actual reset. Even although its many faults and miscalculations have value it states like Punjab and Goa.

The two largest questions – the best way to win elections once more (the one factor that issues in a democracy) and the best way to tackle the BJP’s majoritarian Hindutva agenda had been ducked. Yet once more. Till the management can discover a convincing solutions to those two large questions, the Udaipur declaration will appear to be uninspired housekeeping.

The get together declared that it’s going to hit the street with a sequence of padayatras beginning August 15 which can name consideration to unemployment. Three new departments, together with a public perception division (to gauge public temper utilizing knowledge), a nationwide institute for coaching Congress staff, and an election administration division shall be arrange. This in an already committee-heavy get together the place Sonia Gandhi typically cabinets points to panels with none consequence – demise by committee, successfully.

The return of Rahul Gandhi was the large elephant within the Udaipur tent. And RG signalled that he was sport. Separately, the Prime Minister has already acknowledged that two phrases aren’t sufficient for him. The basic election is now due in two years. So, if the Congress is priming for an “RG vs Modi” marketing campaign once more, historical past just isn’t on its facet. Rahul Gandhi in his tackle on the conclave mentioned that he has devoted his life to combating the RSS ideology and the BJP and and that he’s not scared as he has “not taken a single paisa from Bharat Mata”. But the Congress’s fortune will lie in astute political alliances to tackle the BJP. But Rahul Gandhi appeared to have closely discounted this, alleging that they don’t have the ideology to sort out the BJP.

The assertion will set off senior Opposition leaders who’ve nationwide ambitions: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar supremo and Telangana Chief Minister KCR who do not vibe effectively with Rahul Gandhi. Some regional events are already refusing to ally with the Congress, discovering it poisonous electorally. Rahul Gandhi has himself acknowledged that BSP chief Mayawati refused to take his calls within the run-up to the UP election.

It is not simply different events that Rahul Gandhi should be taught to deal with higher than he has up to now. Within the Congress, he has to resolve the uneasiness across the function of Sachin Pilot who was assured he would substitute Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister of Rajasthan earlier than the election, now only a yr in the past. Sachin Pilot is impatient and able to take off if the guarantees aren’t stored.

(Swati Chaturvedi is an writer and a journalist who has labored with The Indian Express, The Statesman and The Hindustan Times.)

