Opinion | The Whole Point of the Constitution Was to Weaken the States

The Supremacy Clause — “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding” — is likewise a product of the framers’ need to deliver state governments to heel as a lot as doable.

It isn’t for nothing that opponents of the Constitution singled out its therapy of the states as an egregious assault on the liberty of the American individuals. “To the Antifederalists the Constitution represented a repudiation of everything that Americans had fought for,” the historian Gordon Wood writes in “The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787.” “In the context of conventional eighteenth-century political thought the Constitution obviously represented a reinforcement of ‘energy’ at the expense of ‘liberty,’ a startling strengthening of the rulers’ power at the expense of the people’s participation in the government.”

One rejoinder right here is just the tenth Amendment to the Constitution, which says that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” This, for a lot of conservatives, is an affirmation of the rights of states, one which proves the intent of the framers to guard the authority of state governments.

But for Madison, who wrote the modification, it was a “superfluous” recapitulation of the precept that the federal authorities was one among enumerated, not inherent, powers. He noticed “no harm in making such a declaration,” if it might assuage opponents nervous, as the historian Pauline Maier wrote in “Ratification: The People Debate the Constitution, 1787-1788,” “that the Constitution failed to give states sufficient protection to guarantee their continued existence.”

And to make sure that it might not upset the stability of energy established within the Constitution, Madison rejected the enter of state ratifying conventions, which needed the modification to specify the “expressly delegated” powers of the United States. In the absence of that “expressly,” the brand new nationwide authorities may, and would, take a broad view of its powers over the nation and the states.

Why does this matter? What, if something, does it should do with the current? Well, to start out, it’s a helpful corrective in gentle of rising theories just like the “independent state legislature” doctrine I discussed earlier than, which rests on a states-centric view of the Constitution that falls aside on cursory contact with the historical past in query.

Beyond the difficulty of tendentious authorized theories lies the unresolved query of the states. Not solely are we residing at a second when a number of states are transferring with pace to curtail the correct of their residents to obtain an abortion or live as a sexual minority, however we’re additionally residing at a time the place the Supreme Court is working to curtail the flexibility of Congress to intervene on questions of voting rights, on high of the steps the court docket has already taken to restrict the flexibility of Congress to bind and coerce the states on sure problems with nationwide coverage.