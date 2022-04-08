OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

On Wednesday April sixth 2022 the Spanish authorities introduced that it could be dropping the necessity for all travellers to fill out the Health Control Form earlier than arrival within the nation.

Previously, each traveller coming into Spain, together with anybody arriving in transit, from any nation, was required to finish the shape in an effort to obtain a QR code to current on the airport upon arrival.

As of April sixth, all travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equal from a non-EU nation will merely have to point out their certificates upon arrival, with out having to finish the Health Control Form as effectively.

Before flying nonetheless, you must test that your equal certificates is legitimate for entry, in any other case you’ll nonetheless be required to finish the shape and obtain the related QR code to point out on the airport.

Now, whenever you go to Spain’s SpTH Health Control web site, you will note two choices – a yellow button for many who have an EU Digital Certificate or equal and a blue button for many who don’t (see under).

Children beneath the age of 12 and passengers in worldwide transit shouldn’t have to point out a certificates or SpTH QR code.

The adjustments to Spain’s Health Control Form (known as Formulario de Control Sanitario in Spanish, FCS) had been printed in Spain’s official state bulletin BOE.

So far, 37 non-EU international locations (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, which means that their equal certificates are accepted within the EU beneath the identical circumstances because the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Likewise, the EU Digital COVID Certificate is accepted by these 37 international locations.

The record contains international locations such because the UK, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore and Malaysia, however doesn’t embody the US, Canada or Australia.

Here is the complete record of nations whose travellers with Covid certificates equal to the EU’s don’t have to finish the SpTH type:

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Benin

Cabo Verde

Colombia

El Salvador

Faroe Islands

Georgia

Israel

Iceland

Jordan

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Malaysia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Norway

Panama

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Togo

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man)

Uruguay

The Vatican

You can even double-check here on the EU web site in case extra international locations are added.

Check your certificates earlier than journey

If you might be not sure in case your certificates is legitimate for entry to Spain or whether or not you continue to want to finish the Health Control Form, click on on the yellow button that claims ‘EU Digital Certificate or EU equivalent’ to test or click on here.

First, you have to to introduce your date of arrival in Spain and point out the nation of origin of your journey, earlier than importing your certificates to the location.

The website will then inform in case your certificates is legitimate or in the event you nonetheless want to finish the shape.

You must present your Digital Covid Certificate, equal certificates or Health Control Form QR code earlier than boarding your flight to Spain and once more on the airport upon arrival.

When you arrive on the airport in Spain, the Spain Travel Health web site states that you probably have an EU Digital Certificate or EU equal you must comply with the Orange path and if you don’t, you will need to comply with the Blue path and current your QR code from the well being type.