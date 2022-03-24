Opinion | We’re in a Fossil Fuel War. Biden Should Say So.

On one hand, it could appear uncontroversial to level out that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a warfare enabled and exacerbated by the world’s insatiable urge for food for fossil fuels. It couldn’t not be so: Russia is a petrostate — its financial system and international affect are heavily reliant on its huge reserves of oil and pure gasoline — and Vladimir Putin its petromonarch, one other in a line of unsavory characters whom liberal democracies preserve doing enterprise with as a result of they’ve bought one thing we are able to’t reside with out.

The manner out of this bind would additionally seem apparent and pressing. By accelerating our transition to cheap and abundant renewable fuels, we are able to deal with two grave threats to the planet directly: the climate-warming, air-polluting menace of hydrocarbons and the dictators who rule their provide.

And but American politicians on the left positive appear incapable of drawing out this connection, don’t they? In his State of the Union deal with shortly after Russia’s invasion, President Biden whiffed on a serious alternative to revive his stalled local weather change agenda by underlining the geopolitical risks of fossil fuels. His references to climate change — what he has beforehand referred to as an “existential threat” to the planet — have been buried beneath, somewhat than linked to, his feedback in regards to the warfare. Concerned with the consequences that disruptions might need on gas provides, gasoline costs and inflation normally, he additionally introduced the release, with 30 other nations, of 60 million barrels of oil.

Meanwhile, pundits on the precise have had a area day with the notion that Russia’s invasion someway factors up the folly of specializing in local weather change. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board blamed “the Biden Administration’s obsession with climate” for making “the U.S. and Europe vulnerable to Mr. Putin’s energy blackmail” and wrote that “the climate lobby has made Mr. Putin more powerful.”