Opinion: Why more Jamaicans aren’t visible in the top jobs in Cayman Loop Cayman Islands

by ‘Caymaican’

The Cayman Islands’ 2021 Census Report reveals that Jamaica ranks second because the hometown for Cayman residents. However, this doesn’t translate into Jamaicans taking second place for the highest jobs in Cayman. Instead, Jamaican born employees largely work as housekeepers, cleaners, caretakers, gardeners, police and development employees, the place they earn the middle-to-lower finish of the wage scale in Cayman. In distinction, employees representing smaller percentages of the inhabitants (the UK, USA and Canada) by way of beginning, seem to command Cayman’s highest salaries. I imagine there are a number of causes for these disparities, a few of which I point out under.

Cayman’s financial wants

First, as Cayman developed quickly (with extra buildings, houses and companies) Cayman was pressured to seek out folks from abroad to fill posts for development and different areas the place tradesmen had been required. This occurred as a result of Cayman didn’t set up massive sufficient of an establishment to equip and prepare a ample variety of Caymanians to take these jobs as they turned obtainable.

In addition, there was a time frame in Cayman that professions like tradesmen, electricians and others within the development trade weren’t deemed to be “prestigious enough” for my fellow Caymanians to pursue as careers. Instead, my fellow Caymanians had been drawn to jobs in banks and different locations within the monetary providers trade. A matter of choice, because it had been.

The results of these permutations and combos is {that a} smaller variety of Caymanian-born employees had been represented in trades industries over time when in comparison with Jamaican-born employees (the 2021 Census additionally confirms that development is the biggest employer of Non-Caymanians and is the fifth largest place of employment for Caymanians, confirming that the long-held pattern of the variety of Non-Caymanians versus Caymanians within the development trade is constant).

Proximity

Literally being situated subsequent door additionally influenced Cayman as a selection for Jamaicans.

Advantages of being embody:

Ability to return dwelling rapidly in case of household emergenciesAllows mother and father working in Cayman to conveniently see their youngsters in Cayman throughout the summer time holidays when college is outShort flight

Hiring practices

These advantages additionally translated properly for Cayman companies too as a result of they may receive employees on quick discover when ample labourers weren’t obtainable in Cayman to finish new or ongoing initiatives.

My suspicion is that, over time, due to the comfort and proximity, human sources managers developed a “preference” for Jamaican employees, particularly in development and housekeeping.

At the identical time, nevertheless, for the monetary providers trade to thrive, human sources managers in that sector recruited a lot of their managers, administrators and companions from the UK, USA and Canada. The median wage for these positions, as proven under, is about 6k per 30 days (be aware that companions could make thousands and thousands of {dollars} per yr at legislation corporations and accounting corporations, not simply 6k per 30 days).

Salary of managers in keeping with 2021 Cayman Census

The median wage, nevertheless, for development and trades (the place many Jamaican-born employees are employed) is 3k or much less per 30 days, with housekeepers within the area of 1k per 30 days (usually, this case doesn’t change even when Jamaican-born employees receive Caymanian citizenship). This is highlighted within the previous desk and the desk under.

Salaries in development primarily based on the 2021 Cayman Census Report

Importance of variations

The significance of the variations between positions held by Jamaican-born employees (representing a big share of residents on the idea of beginning) and the UK, USA and Canada (representing a smaller share of residents on the idea of beginning) is that, given the salaries, Jamaican-born employees are prone to have a more durable time surviving the excessive price of dwelling in Cayman and may reside close to or on the poverty degree.

Anomaly might have been prevented

This anomaly, in my opinion, could have been prevented over time if human useful resource planners thought of Jamaican students for positions within the monetary providers trade on the identical time that they assessed Cayman’s wants in trades industries.

For instance, taking a look at Rhodes Scholarships alone, these have been awarded to Jamaicans from the Nineteen Fifties to this point, for literary and scholastic attainments, in keeping with knowledge printed by the University of The West Indies. Jamaica additionally boasts good college schooling requirements, with some Caymanians even acquiring their schooling in Jamaica up to now. Jamaica might have subsequently been seen as a dependable supply of educated candidates for prime jobs, not simply development and housekeeping.

Opportunity to alter issues

Ignoring what might have been, the Cayman authorities and companies have a chance now to appropriate the present mismatch. The will to do that, nevertheless, could rely upon the perspective in direction of extra variety on the prime.