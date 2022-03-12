Opinion: Why The Gandhis Have No Takers Among Voters

Lt. Col. Pusapati Vijay Ananda Gajapathi Raju, the honourable Maharaja of Vizianagaram, finest generally known as Vizzy, turned the captain of the Indian cricket group on its tour to England in 1936. Vizzy was a giant cricket fanatic and had bankrolled Indian cricket for years. The hassle was that he was horrible on the recreation, and envious of those that may play. The story goes that he bribed one group member with a gold watch to run one other out, and compelled an injured batsman to pad-up and watch for hours to make sure he could not relaxation. But nobody may say something to him since he paid everybody’s salaries. even an indignant phrase mentioned sotto voce may get a prime participant sacked from the group and despatched dwelling.

Later, when he was too outdated to play, Vizzy turned a commentator. His public talking expertise had been so poor that when, when he was regaling the listeners with tales about his exploits in tiger-hunting, his co-commentator quipped, “I thought you left a transistor radio on while commentating and bored them (the tigers) to death.” And for such sterling companies, Vizzy was knighted by King Edward VIII.

Many Indians, particularly these on the liberal facet of the political divide, consider Rahul Gandhi is the Congress get together’s Vizzy. He is a poor politician, an erratic communicator, would not perceive realpolitik and is insecure about younger leaders within the get together who may most likely do a greater job of main it. You will hear pissed off commentary from liberals about how it’s time for the Gandhi scion to stop politics altogether, and let somebody extra competent deal with India’s Grand Open Party.

The query that nobody needs to reply is why is there no open challenger for the put up of Congress President from any of the favourites of Lutyens liberals? Why do not different stars of the get together cut up it after which demand the Congress get together’s election image from the Election Commission? The reply, as each Congress chief is aware of, is that there can actually be no Congress with out the Gandhis. They are nonetheless the one pan-national model of the get together. The Gandhi title continues to be probably the most identifiable image for the Congress, far more than the hand, the get together’s image on Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

For many, they’re nonetheless India’s model of the Royal Family. So even a mean political opponent on the road needs to see, contact and maybe take a selfie with them. A latest instance got here from Uttar Pradesh, the place BJP employees coming back from a rally wished to work together with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In our deeply racist and colour-conscious post-colonial nation, it helps that they’re half-phoren. That means even when voters don’t have any intention of voting for the Congress, they flip up for rallies and road-shows held by the Gandhis. No different Congress chief can hope for such mass curiosity.

This, certainly, is the Congress get together’s tragedy. It is trapped in a mode the place it might solely be led by a dynasty, however on the similar time, that dynasty is a straightforward goal for the Opposition. It may be blamed for India’s issues (Nehru is the offender), it may be known as corrupt (Rajiv’s Bofors) and it may be known as anti-democratic (Indira’s Emergency). The Gandhis are just like the proverbial poison in Shiva’s throat – which may neither be spat out nor swallowed. So the one actual choice for formidable leaders is to depart the get together and be part of different formations which could have them.

The Gandhis themselves know that they’re indispensable. That makes them autocratic and eccentric. Rahul Gandhi’s public persona seems to be that of an individual pushed by a private sense of morality, knowledgeable extra by political principle than by the pragmatism required by electoral politics. If he makes overtures in direction of vote-gathering populism (showing in temples from time to time), it appears half-hearted. Rahul Gandhi typically sticks his neck out to assist politically-correct however unpopular causes, a lot to the chagrin of his backers. They say he ought to take a leaf out of Arvind Kejriwal’s playbook and easily keep away from points that inflame majoritarian passions.

However, it might be naive to assume that the Congress get together’s issues are simply that of Rahul Gandhi’s management fashion and his frequent absenteeism. Its larger difficulty is that the construction of energy in India has modified basically. The Nehru-Congress was primarily a ‘governmental’ get together, which represented the bureaucratic-managerial class that dominated India. It commanded the heights of India’s financial system, and performed the function of balancing the pursuits of the capitalist class and large landlords. The bureaucratic-managerial class additional tightened its management over establishments and coverage throughout Indira Gandhi’s first stint as Prime Minister.

Yet, when she got here again to energy in 1980, Indira set in movement a course of that may result in the disempowerment of the Lutyens elite. India’s tryst with privatisation and liberalisation, which started underneath Indira’s Operation Forward would regularly take energy away from the babus and shift it in direction of India’s mercantile caste-communities. This course of bought accelerated after the Rao-Manmohan reforms in 1991. It nonetheless took one other 20 years to lastly culminate within the rule of the mercantile lessons. Today, public discourse is dominated by mercantile concepts and the tradition of India’s enterprise castes and communities. The Congress get together, with its overwhelming Lutyens-tilt, has no place right here.

On the opposite facet is the get together’s over-centralisation, which started underneath Indira Gandhi. She wanted it to combat the regional satraps who had been against her management. In the method, she diminished regional leaders and disemboweled get together organisations in states. Regional aspirations may solely get expressed in regional events, exterior the Congress fold. Equally, the Congress get together’s top-down strategy meant that the political actions of backward castes and Dalits may solely get articulated in distinct caste-parties. So in states with sturdy regional elites and in these with populous dominant castes, the Congress has no area.

That means the Gandhis must work out a technique exterior this framework. This is less complicated mentioned than executed, however some broad contours may be drawn out. The most vital of those is elevating funds. While Rahul Gandhi has made it a fetish to assault the large two of India Inc, the Congress would not appear to have made any severe try to achieve out to different enterprise homes which have been ignored by the Modi regime. Rahul Gandhi additionally must discover a method to attain out to center degree entrepreneurs and take up their causes, foyer for them and even agitate on their behalf. This is a constituency which has been loyal to the BJP, and to political Hindutva, however it might change to the Congress if the get together constantly bats for them.