Oppo A76 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch

Oppo A76 is reportedly beneath growth, and a recent report has advised the worth, design and, specs of the smartphone. It is anticipated to be the successor to Oppo A74 5G that was launched in India in April 2021. Oppo A76 is claimed to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC that will probably be mated with as much as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Oppo will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W quick charging assist. Oppo A76 is claimed to sport a 6.56-inch show with a 90Hz refresh fee.

Citing trade sources, 91Mobiles has shared the alleged design and key specs of Oppo A76. The report doesn’t point out when Oppo intends to launch the smartphone in both Indian or world markets.

Oppo A76 value in India (anticipated)

The report mentions that Oppo A76 will probably be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000. The pricing is claimed to be much like the worth of Oppo A74 5G that launched in India in April 2021 for Rs. 17,990. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will reportedly be provided in Black and Blue color choices. It will reportedly get two variants — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

There are a few renders shared within the report that reveals the design of Oppo A76. The again is claimed to get a twin rear digicam setup in an oblong housing. The renders present the left backbone will get a fingerprint scanner embedded within the energy button, whereas the suitable will get a SIM tray and quantity buttons. The handset is proven with a flat show with skinny bezels on three sides and a thicker chin.

Oppo A76 specs (anticipated)

Oppo A76 is claimed to run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 pores and skin on high. It will reportedly sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) show with 90Hz refresh fee. Under the hood, it’s mentioned to characteristic a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and as much as 6GB of RAM. For optics, it should reportedly get twin rear cameras with a 13-megapixel major and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The entrance is claimed to deal with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The upcoming Oppo cellphone is claimed to get 128GB of onboard storage that may be expanded through a microSD card. The report mentions the smartphone could not get 5G connectivity. It is claimed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W quick charging assist. Oppo A76 will reportedly measure 164.4×75.7×8.4mm and weigh 189 grams.

