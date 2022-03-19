Oppo K10 Specifications Tipped Ahead of March 23 Launch: All Details

Oppo K10 specs have been shared by a tipster, giving us an thought of what to anticipate from the upcoming smartphone. The Chinese firm just lately confirmed that the Oppo K10 will launch on March 23. Oppo has additionally teased a number of the specs of the handset, revealing that will probably be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and have a triple digicam setup together with a hole-punch show design. The firm’s upcoming Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones can even launch on March 23, alongside the upcoming Oppo K10 handset.

Oppo K10 worth in India, availability (anticipated)

Oppo K10 worth in India is alleged to be beneath the Rs. 20,000-price level, based on earlier reports. Oppo is but to disclose the precise sale worth of the smartphone. The Oppo K10 is scheduled to debut in India on March 23, and can go on sale beginning March 29, based on the corporate.

Oppo K10 specs (anticipated)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the upcoming Oppo K10 handset will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on high. It may sport a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×1920 pixels) LCD show with 90Hz refresh fee. The smartphone will probably be powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, based on the report. Oppo’s microsite for the smartphone reveals that it’ll assist expandable storage by way of microSD card, together with the flexibility to increase its inbuilt RAM utilizing unutilised storage.

Oppo’s microsite for the upcoming smartphone states that it’ll function a triple digicam setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel main digicam, together with a 16-megapixel AI selfie digicam. According to the report, the 50-megapixel main digicam will probably be accompanied by 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The handset is tipped to function a 5,000mAh battery with assist for 33W quick charging, and can sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, based on the report.

