Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: A Glowing Success?

Oppo’s Reno sequence has been the corporate’s flagship providing in India for just a few years now, ever because it stopped launching new fashions within the Find sequence. The method for Reno Pro fashions has been fairly simple up to now — slim our bodies with curved shows and really quick charging. While the charging bit remains to be the identical for the model new Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo has determined to change issues up with design. This new flagship mannequin additionally has a brand new(ish) SoC, upgraded digital camera sensors, and stereo audio system, making it a reasonably first rate improve over the Reno 6 Pro (Review).

However, competitors on this phase has by no means been fiercer. Samsung is main the cost with its Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Review), we now have OnePlus’ newest 9RT (Review) and loads of choices from Xiaomi and Realme which can be all packed to the gills with premium options. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro wants greater than only a fairly face to win patrons’ consideration, and it is time to see if can handle that, on this full assessment.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro value in India

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is barely accessible in a single configuration in India, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is priced at Rs. 39,999. This is decrease than the worth that the Reno 6 Pro launched at, which is an effective begin. This telephone is on the market in two colors, Starlight Black and Startrails Blue.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro design

Design has at all times been a giant speaking level for the Reno sequence and it is no completely different with the Reno 7 Pro. However, as an alternative of the curved show and shiny body you might need anticipated, the 7 Pro takes a design cue from final 12 months’s Reno 6 (Review), with the same flattened aluminium body and a flat show. The bezels across the show are additionally very slim, and together with the small hole-punch cutout, the Reno 7 Pro seems hanging from the entrance. I personally welcome this design selection as I desire a show with flat versus curved edges, which are inclined to make typing and swiping a bit difficult.

The glass again of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a brand new end. Oppo says it has used a brand new laser course of to create a whole bunch of diagonal micro-etches, that are seen at sure angles. The end feels nice and would not entice fingerprints. The digital camera module additionally has an fascinating multilayered design, and round it, we now have a light-weight strip that glows while you get notifications and when the telephone is charging. You cannot change the color of this strip (which might have been good), however you may select which apps and occasions set off it.

The new design of the again helps the Oppo Reno 7 Pro stand out

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro would not have a headphone jack just like the Reno 7, and would not help expandable storage both. It does have stereo audio system although, which is a function that has been lacking from earlier Pro fashions. The 6.5-inch AMOLED panel means delivers superb colors and distinction. It’s a full-HD+ panel with a 90Hz peak refresh charge and 180Hz peak contact sampling charge, plus Corning Gorilla 5 for scratch safety. A 120Hz refresh charge or perhaps a greater contact sampling charge would have been extra substantial upgrades, however patrons should make do.

Oppo hasn’t skimped on bundled equipment. The Reno 7 Pro ships with a 65W charger and a case, together with a USB cable and SIM eject device. Overall, Oppo has performed a superb job with the design. The telephone can also be fairly slim (7.45mm) and lightweight (180g), which I like.

The notification LED strip across the digital camera module of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is a pleasant contact

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specs and software program

There’s a brand new SoC within the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, the Dimensity 1200-Max from MediaTek. This is principally a typical Dimensity 1200 SoC with two particular optimisations made for the Reno 7 Pro: AI Deblur, which is alleged to enhance the standard of selfies, and AI-PQ, which is alleged to induce an HDR-like impact in common movies. There would not appear to be any efficiency profit with this ‘Max’ model of the SoC, so for all different duties, it must be enterprise as standard. The 12GB of RAM will be expanded by allocating 7GB of storage, if you happen to use the RAM growth function in ColorOS.

Connectivity choices for the Oppo Reno 7 Pro embody Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and the same old suite of satellite tv for pc navigation programs. The telephone has a 4,500mAh battery with help for as much as 65W quick charging, utilizing Oppo’s proprietary SuperVOOC charger. In phrases of premium options, the Reno 7 Pro nonetheless misses out on issues similar to an IP ranking for waterproofing and wi-fi charging. These options are nonetheless not widespread in telephones on this phase, and together with them would have been a great way for Oppo to actually shake issues up.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro lastly will get stereo audio system

You get ColorOS 12 however that is nonetheless primarily based on Android 11, not Android 12. It’s a disappointment given what number of new telephones at the moment are transport with Android 12 out of the field. There’s the same old set of shortcuts and gestures, to not point out a number of preinstalled apps, similar to with earlier variations of ColorOS. Most of the default apps are third-party ones and will be eliminated. There’s a brand new Omoji function, akin to Apple’s Memoji avatars. This permits you to create digital avatars of your face, or select from some pre-existing ones, however its use is restricted to the always-on show and your telephone’s account profile image.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro efficiency and battery life

I used the Oppo Reno 7 Pro together with the extra reasonably priced Reno 7 (First impressions) for a couple of week, and issues have been pretty easy. The form of the telephone is kind of ergonomic, the ability and quantity buttons have good suggestions, and the show is responsive and very legible even beneath daylight. The in-display fingerprint sensor works very effectively, and so does face recognition. I did not discover any undesirable heating, besides when gaming, when the steel sides and again acquired a bit scorching. Some of the preinstalled apps are infamous for spamming foolish notifications, however as I discussed earlier than, you may merely uninstall them.

Videos appeared superb on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro’s show. Viewing angles have been passable. HDR movies appeared nice, and I’m undecided how a lot of a distinction the AI-PQ function on this customized SoC really made – commonplace movies appeared pretty good too, however that may be due to the high quality of the AMOLED display screen.

I ran PUBG: New State to check how this telephone handles demanding multiplayer video games. With all of the graphical settings cranked as much as the very best allowable restrict, gameplay was easy and the show response was on level. The telephone did warmth up after about half an hour or gaming, however body charges have been regular all through. For those that swear by benchmark numbers, the Reno 7 Pro places on a superb present, however do not anticipate Snapdragon 888-level efficiency. It acquired 6,28,794 factors in AnTuTu, which was respectable.

SuperVOOC quick charging can totally cost the Oppo Reno 7 Pro in beneath an hour

Battery life was fairly spectacular too. Our HD video loop check ran for practically 22 hours earlier than the telephone tuned itself off. This is an excellent runtime, and by way of day by day utilization, you need to anticipate the Reno 7 Pro to final a day and a half, if no more. I used to be averaging practically two full days with medium to mild utilization when testing it, which I felt was superb. Charging is pretty fast with the bundled charger. It can ship roughly a 66 % cost in half an hour and totally costs the telephone in effectively beneath an hour.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro cameras

The cameras on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro have been up to date from these of the earlier mannequin. The 32-megapixel selfie digital camera now makes use of a brand new Sony IMX709 sensor, which has a RGBW pixel format for higher mild sensitivity and additionally helps DOL-HDR. It would not have autofocus, the aperture is not very huge at f/2.4, and video recording is restricted to 1080p. The second improve is to the first rear digital camera, which now has a Sony IMX766 sensor. This appears to a highly regarded sensor this 12 months, and we lately noticed it within the OnePlus 9RT too. However, Oppo hasn’t applied optical stabilisation, which is disappointing. This telephone additionally has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro digital camera.

More than the digital camera sensors, Oppo is throwing all its weight behind particular options within the digital camera app. These embody AI Highlight Video and a Bokeh Flare Portrait filter, which we noticed with the Reno 6 sequence too. One new addition is the flexibility to regulate the aperture when taking pictures movies with the entrance and rear cameras. You get a bunch of different taking pictures modes too, similar to dual-video, knowledgeable, slow-mo, and so forth.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro fundamental digital camera pattern (faucet to see full measurement)

Oppo Reno 7 Pro ultra-wide digital camera pattern (faucet to see full measurement)

Oppo Reno 7 Pro close-up digital camera pattern (faucet to see full measurement)

In daylight, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro captured detailed images with the primary rear digital camera. Colours have been first rate, though I observed that the telephone struggled a bit in getting the publicity proper in excessive HDR conditions. The ultra-wide digital camera alternatively did a greater job in such circumstances, though particulars have been weaker. Close-up images taken with the primary digital camera appeared good, though as soon as once more, it typically struggled to get both the publicity or colors proper when taking pictures beneath harsh daylight. In most different circumstances, it fared higher. The macro digital camera is doubtlessly helpful if you happen to’re taking pictures beneath good mild.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Macro digital camera pattern (faucet to see full measurement)

Oppo Reno 7 Pro fundamental digital camera low-light pattern (faucet to see full measurement)

Oppo Reno 7 Pro fundamental digital camera low-light pattern (faucet to see full measurement)

The fundamental rear digital camera fared effectively in low mild. Close-ups have been sharp and clear, and hues have been good even beneath minimal ambient lighting. Landscape photographs appeared a bit too over-sharpened at instances and low-light images lacked punch, except I used Night mode. Selfies taken with the brand new entrance digital camera sensor have been additionally fairly spectacular. After turning off magnificence filters, I managed to get correct pores and skin tones and good particulars when taking pictures throughout the day. Low-light selfies have been additionally good however I needed to be further regular to get a pointy picture.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro selfie digital camera pattern with Bokeh Flare Portrait (faucet to see full measurement)

The bokeh filter labored effectively throughout the day, because it created a really shallow depth of discipline impact and and turned vivid spots into small globules of color. This impact appeared good in movies too, however solely so long as I did not transfer about an excessive amount of.

Speaking of video, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro can file at as much as 4K utilizing the primary rear digital camera, however solely at 30fps. If you need 60fps, you will should drop to 1080p. Also, if you happen to allow any of the AI results and filters and even shoot utilizing the ultra-wide digital camera, the decision might be capped at 1080p. This is a bit limiting for a telephone at this value degree. The high quality of video recorded at 4K in daylight was fairly common. Stabilisation was good however vivid areas have been typically overexposed. The ultra-wide digital camera was surprisingly first rate at video recording and cropped the body to keep away from a fish-eye impact. Low-light video was not nice, particularly if I used to be taking pictures with AI processing enabled. Footage was very grainy and jittery, which was lower than splendid.

Verdict

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is an effective replace to the Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo has performed the proper factor by pricing it decrease. The flat show, stereo audio system, and improved digital camera sensors are all welcome adjustments. Battery life can also be stable, and it would not damage to have super-fast charging. The AI digital camera options and filters are enjoyable additions if you happen to’re seeking to create social-media-ready images and movies with out having to tinker round in different apps.

There’s nonetheless loads of room for enchancment although. I used to be anticipating extra of an improve within the show and SoC departments. Video recording was a little bit of a sore level for me with the Reno 6 Pro and it would not appear as if there’s been any significant enchancment. Despite the cheaper price, I nonetheless really feel you may get higher worth from the competitors. Phones such because the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Review), Moto Edge 20 Pro (Review), Realme GT (Review) and Xiaomi 11T Pro supply extra highly effective processors and better refresh charge shows. You may even get spectacular telephoto cameras in the identical value vary.

Still, if modern seems and quirky digital camera options trump sheer efficiency for you, then you need to be proud of the Reno 7 Pro. It’s positively higher worth than the Reno 6 Pro, however do remember that there are extra feature-packed choices out there.