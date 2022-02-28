Opposing side reduced offensive pace – General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces
The opposing facet [Russian armed forces] has diminished the
offensive tempo, however nonetheless continues to aim offensives in
sure instructions, Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff mentioned,
“During the air offensive operation, the opposing facet continued
inflicting fireplace injury on army and civilian airfields, command
and management posts (forces), air protection system services,
vital important infrastructure services, settlements and models
in protection areas,” the General Staff famous.
According to the General Staff, in violation of the norms of
worldwide humanitarian legislation, launched a missile assault on
residential buildings in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv cities.
The General Staff additional mentioned that each one makes an attempt by the opposing
facet to realize the objective of the army operation have failed.
“Attacks of the battalion tactical teams are efficiently
repelled even on the outskirts, forcing the opposing facet to refuse
from the offensive. As of at present, greater than 5 columns of the
opposing facet’ gear and manpower have been destroyed by
artillery fireplace from one of many Ukrainian brigades alone,” the
General Staff confused.
The opposing facet is demoralized and suffers heavy losses.
Frequent circumstances of desertion and disobedience have been recorded, added
the General Staff.