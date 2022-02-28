Opposing side reduced offensive pace – General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

The opposing facet [Russian armed forces] has diminished the

offensive tempo, however nonetheless continues to aim offensives in

sure instructions, Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff mentioned,

“During the air offensive operation, the opposing facet continued

inflicting fireplace injury on army and civilian airfields, command

and management posts (forces), air protection system services,

vital important infrastructure services, settlements and models

in protection areas,” the General Staff famous.

According to the General Staff, in violation of the norms of

worldwide humanitarian legislation, launched a missile assault on

residential buildings in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv cities.

The General Staff additional mentioned that each one makes an attempt by the opposing

facet to realize the objective of the army operation have failed.

“Attacks of the battalion tactical teams are efficiently

repelled even on the outskirts, forcing the opposing facet to refuse

from the offensive. As of at present, greater than 5 columns of the

opposing facet’ gear and manpower have been destroyed by

artillery fireplace from one of many Ukrainian brigades alone,” the

General Staff confused.

The opposing facet is demoralized and suffers heavy losses.

Frequent circumstances of desertion and disobedience have been recorded, added

the General Staff.