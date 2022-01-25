Opposition Parties Do Nothing When In Power, Now Gearing Up For Elections: Yogi Adityanath

“Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy, Jinnah seems to be a friend,” Yogi Adityanath stated. (File)

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the Opposition saying when they’re in energy, they do nothing however now they’re preparing for meeting elections.

“There is a saying, ‘Kare na dhare, tarkas pehne fire’ (haven’t done anything but are getting ready for electoral battle). The same is true of the entire opposition! If you are in power, don’t do anything; now everyone is gearing up for an electoral battle,” Mr Adityanath tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mr Adityanath stated, “Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy, Jinnah seems to be a friend. What can be said about their education and vision. They call themselves socialists, but the truth is that violence runs in their veins.”

The Chief Minister earlier hit out on the Opposition events for not serving to folks in the course of the time of COVID-19 disaster and requested the voters to not elect their candidates.

He had additionally unleashed a scathing assault on Akhilesh Yadav over his promise of free electrical energy.

“Before 2017, there was no electricity. We need to ask those promising 300 units of free electricity how they will distribute electricity for free when there was no electricity during their tenure,” stated Mr Adityanath.

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised that if his get together is voted to energy in 2022 meeting polls, the SP authorities would give 300 models of free energy to all households in UP each month and free electrical energy to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member meeting in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and seven. The counting of votes will happen on March 10.