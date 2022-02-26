Opposition parties welcome Khehla Sitole’s axing, but say Bheki Cele should ‘follow suit’ | News24

The Presidency introduced the termination of Khehla Sitole.

The termination takes impact on 31 March 2022.

Political events have responded to the information.

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) says it’s not stunned by the termination of nationwide police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced that Sitole’s contract can be terminated with impact from 31 March 2022 by “mutual agreement.”

Ramaphosa stated they’d agreed that the early termination of the commissioner’s contract was “in the best interests of the country”.

However, talking to News24 shortly after Sitole’s departure was introduced, SAPU spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale questioned the way it went from Sitole being requested to offer the reason why he shouldn’t be suspended to now reaching a mutual settlement.

“If he did something, instead of disciplining him like any other member, we see the president reaching a mutual agreement,” Thobakgale stated.

“We do not believe it is in the interests of the country, but in the interests of politicians who have an interest in policing.”

He, nevertheless, recommended Sitole for “resisting political interference”.

Meanwhile, the DA has welcomed Sitole’s departure.

DA spokesperson Andrew Whitfield stated in an announcement: “Clearly, it was time for Sitole to go. However, the detail of this dismissal is scant, and the public deserves to know whether a golden handshake was given.”

Whitfield stated Sitole’s removing was welcomed, however Police Minister Bheki Cele ought to observe swimsuit if the president was “serious about starting the hard work of rebuilding trust and credibility in the SAPS”.

“The tit-for-tat political spat between General Sithole and Minister Cele has rendered the SAPS ungovernable. A complete overhaul at the very top is necessary to undo the damage caused by both men,” Whitfield stated.

The EFF is of the view that the choice “is based purely on factional interests”.

“Khehla Sitole has become a casualty of Ramaphosa’s cowardice and attempt to please his henchman, Bheki Cele, who is the central problem to the crisis confronting the South African Police Service (SAPS),” the EFF stated in an announcement on Friday.

It stated SAPS was a “broken institution, riddled with corruption and lack of a central authority”, noting that the issue on the establishment will not be the commissioner, however relatively the minister.

“It does not matter who becomes a commissioner of police, as long as Bheki Cele is the minister, he will attempt to micro-manage people who are skilled in bureaucracy, and when he is defied, he will wreak havoc, spread gossip and render that department unworkable,” the occasion stated.

FF Plus chief Pieter Groenewald stated Sitole’s departure would assist to alleviate the tense relationship between the police’s high brass and the police ministry, so it may concentrate on efficient crime-fighting.

“The reality is that the president should also replace Police Minister Bheki Cele. This is because Cele wants to play the role of police commissioner while he is a politician and not an experienced and accomplished police officer,” stated Groenewald.

“There is a big chance that Cele will try to interfere in the operations of the police under a new commissioner. As [a] minister, he is not allowed to do this.”

He stated, if this occurred once more, there can be a return to the present state of affairs of nice rigidity between the commissioner and minister.

“The FF Plus wants to make it clear that the new commissioner of police should be a person with proper experience in the police service and not a political appointment that happened before the appointment of Sitole.”

He stated Ramaphosa ought to appoint a committee of consultants in policing. The candidates should then seem earlier than the committee, very like the appointment means of the chief justice.

A spokesperson for the police minister, Lirandzu Themba, couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

An announcement on the filling of the put up is anticipated sooner or later.

