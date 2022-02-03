Opposition Protests Telangana Chief Minister’s Remarks Favouring New Constitution

Congress leaders additionally staged protests condemning KCR’s feedback searching for a brand new Constitution.

Hyderabad:

Opposition events together with the Congress in Telangana on Thursday held protests in opposition to Chief Minister Ok Chandrasekhar Rao’s feedback favouring a brand new Constitution within the nation.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and different celebration MPs held a ‘Bheem Deeksha’ protest close to the Ambedkar’s statue at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Speaking on the event, Sanjay Kumar stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

It was BJP which confirmed due respect to Ambedkar by awarding Bharat Ratna to him, Kumar stated.

Mr Rao, who’s rejecting the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, prefers to have his personal Constitution the place he and his ministers wouldn’t go to the Secretariat, he alleged.

The Chief Minister has not fulfilled guarantees like distribution of three acres of land to Dalits, jobs for youth and set up of an enormous statue of Ambedkar, the BJP chief charged.

BJP OBC Morcha National President Ok Laxman, celebration MLA Raja Singh and different leaders held the ‘Bheem Deeksha’ protest on the BJP workplace within the metropolis, whereas celebration leaders and activists held demonstrations throughout the state.

Congress leaders additionally staged protests condemning Mr Rao’s feedback searching for a brand new Constitution.

Former MLA Sampath Kumar, who held an indication in Jogulamba Gadwal district, demanded that Rao apologize for his remarks.

Finding fault with the criticism in opposition to Rao’s remarks, TRS MLA G Balaraju stated his celebration all the time labored with the spirit of Ambedkar and it was BJP which indulged in communal politics and emotional blackmail for ‘political mileage.’