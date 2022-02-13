Opposition selling its wares early in Vic

Nine months from Victoria’s state election, the Liberal-Nationals opposition is making guarantees to halve hospital ready lists and slash debt.

Leader Matthew Guy on Sunday outlined the coalition’s “principles for government”.

“It is about the kind of Victoria we want to build … a Victoria that ends the mental health crisis, that slashes hospital waiting lists, and frankly a Victoria that focuses on the future,” he instructed reporters at Geelong.

Victoria’s subsequent election is scheduled for November 26.

“It’s a policy plan that is comprehensive, that is clear, and more (to) the point tells Victorians early on the style of government the coalition wants to be.”

Mr Guy led the coalition to a thumping election loss in 2018 and the opposition subsequently adopted a brand new chief in Michael O’Brien earlier than Mr Guy’s return final September.

“Under the Liberal and Nationals we are committing to manage projects appropriately … we don’t expand that debt, that’s a commitment we’ve given about debt and taxes, it’s one we’ll honour,” Mr Guy stated.

“It’s a promise.”

Mr Guy dominated out the necessity to privatise parts of presidency to cut back debt with out elevating taxes.

His pitch follows the Labor authorities’s defence of the way it managed historic claims of bullying made by MP Kaushaliya Vaghela.

Ms Vaghela, a member of Labor’s factional proper, revealed to News Corp she had been threatened by occasion bullies in a bid to drive her out of politics.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Sunday the grievance from “some time ago” was appropriately dealt with and led to the dismissal of a employees member.

“A complaint was made … there were some issues with a staff member and that staff member was sacked,” he stated.

The Labor authorities has dedicated scores of thousands and thousands of {dollars} to psychological well being together with a royal fee into the sector and plans for brand new remedy amenities.

On Sunday the federal government pledged an additional $200,000 to assist younger queer, transgender and gender-diverse Victorians and their households, by means of funding to neighborhood businesses.

“This extra support will make sure these organisations can manage any increased demand for their services including counselling and family therapy, referrals and peer supports to ensure LGBTIQ+ young people, their families and carers get the support and guidance they need,” Mr Andrews stated.