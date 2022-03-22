Optical illusion video of spinning horse leaves people puzzled. Seen it yet?

The completely different clips or photographs of optical illusions posted on the Internet are attention-grabbing to see. However, most of the time, in addition they depart individuals baffled. Just like this video that’s now going broadly viral. It reveals a spinning horse and folks can’t determine which path is the animal rotating. The publish has now intrigued individuals and left them scratching their heads. There is an opportunity that the publish could have the identical impact on you too.

The clip initially went viral after being posted on TikTok. However, it has been shared by many throughout numerous social media platforms since then. Case in level, this YouTube video that has been posted with the caption, “Which way is this horse spinning? Left or Right?”

Take a have a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has accrued greater than 3,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“I see it only moving left and right each time. Never spinning,” wrote a YouTube person. “See the legs and you will get the answer. It is spinning left not both,” posted one other. “Both,” expressed a 3rd.

What do you consider the video? Which method do you suppose the horse is spinning?