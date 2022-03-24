Optus calls on ACCC to block Telstra-TPG infrastructure deal
However, Mr Sheridan warned the proposed deal may create a regional 5G monopoly and damage regional Australia.
“An alternative network provider…means that our regional communities have back-up options if one provider’s network succumbs to extreme weather, disaster or power failure. Thankfully, today we have those back-up options. But all of this is being put at risk by the partnership proposed by Telstra and TPG.”
“The proposed partnership should be of major concern to government, our regulators, and regional communities. There is no other industry where a combination of the 1st and 3rd largest players would be considered,” he mentioned.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is at present assessing whether or not to oppose the deal. It has 90 days to make its choice. Before his departure, former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission boss Rod Sims raised issues about the implication of the deal on prices.
James Rickards, basic Manager exterior Affairs at TPG Telecom, mentioned Optus had misunderstood the settlement and its “pro-competitive benefits”. He mentioned the settlement will assist TPG enhance its regional footprint five-fold.
“Optus is erroneously suggesting this will reduce competition in regional areas when in fact it will do the opposite and introduce more competition and greater choice,” Mr Rickards mentioned.
“The MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Network) agreement will immediately make TPG the second provider to offer 5G in regional Australia. Optus’ suggestion of a regional monopoly infers it is giving up on regional Australia.”
“This is not a resale agreement or even a roaming agreement, this goes much further. It is an infrastructure sharing arrangement, pooling sites and spectrum to deliver greater choice for regional customers.”
A Telstra spokesman declined to remark instantly on claims that it had manipulated competitors coverage.
“The agreement with TPG will see regional Australia get more choice, more efficient use of spectrum, less congestion, higher speeds, and wider product options,” the spokesman mentioned.
