Optus calls on ACCC to block Telstra-TPG infrastructure deal

However, Mr Sheridan warned the proposed deal may create a regional 5G monopoly and damage regional Australia.

“An alternative network provider…means that our regional communities have back-up options if one provider’s network succumbs to extreme weather, disaster or power failure. Thankfully, today we have those back-up options. But all of this is being put at risk by the partnership proposed by Telstra and TPG.”

“The proposed partnership should be of major concern to government, our regulators, and regional communities. There is no other industry where a combination of the 1st and 3rd largest players would be considered,” he mentioned.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is at present assessing whether or not to oppose the deal. It has 90 days to make its choice. Before his departure, former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission boss Rod Sims raised issues about the implication of the deal on prices.