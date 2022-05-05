Orange County deputies in standoff with man at Foothill Ranch In-N-Out parking lot

A standoff between Orange County sheriff’s deputies and a person in a automobile at an In-N-Out Burger parking zone in Foothill Ranch continued late into Wednesday night time.

Deputies have been known as round 8:20 p.m. to a house on Sweetbrier Lane in Mission Viejo for a person in violation of a home violence courtroom order, in line with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The man fled in a automobile after deputies arrived.

Deputies gave chase and the pursuit ended by the In-N-Out, deputies mentioned.

The restaurant is on the intersection of Alton Parkway and Towne Centre Drive.

The man was alone in his automobile and didn’t take any hostages, mentioned Lt. David Holloway, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department watch commander.

“The restaurant and surrounding streets have been evacuated and closed,” the Sheriff’s Department mentioned on Twitter. “Tactical teams, crisis negotiation and the Behavioral Health Bureau are on scene.”

Deputies continued to barter with the person previous 11 p.m. Further data was not accessible.