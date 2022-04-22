Orange County father’s child custody case complicated by war in Ukraine

In a video just lately posted on social media, a Russian soldier in heavy physique armor holds an American passport in his arms and says it belonged to an American mercenary killed in Ukraine.

The soldier says within the video posted earlier this month on the messaging app Telegram that the mercenary is buried in a settlement outdoors the town of Mariupol, which Russia claimed earlier this week to have captured in its ongoing battle with its neighbor.

But Orange County resident Cesar Quintana stated the passport belongs to him. The Russian journalist who posted the video additionally posted a closeup shot of the passport that exhibits Quintana’s face.

Quintana, 35, stated the doc was confiscated by Ukrainian authorities when he was in Mariupol final yr trying to regain custody of his 2-year-old son, Alexander, who was born within the U.S.

Quintana and his estranged spouse, Antonina Aslanova, are engaged in a world baby custody dispute, which has been made extra sophisticated by the battle.

“I know that passport,” Quintana stated in a current interview with The Times. “It was taken from me by the Mariupol police when I was in Ukraine trying to get my son out of the country.”

Quintana stated he and his spouse had been separated when she visited him and their son at his Aliso Viejo house in December 2020. He stated he was recovering from gall bladder surgical procedure and when he fell asleep, his spouse took their son and fled to her dwelling nation of Ukraine.

In a Sept. 8, 2021, letter to Ukrainian authorities, the Orange County district lawyer’s workplace says {that a} decide had granted Quintana sole custody of Alexander due to his spouse’s “alcohol abuses.” The district lawyer subsequently filed a felony grievance in opposition to Aslanova for baby abduction.

Last fall, Quintana traveled to Mariupol the place Aslanova and Alexander had been staying along with her dad and mom. He stated the couple tried to offer Alexander some semblance of normality with household outings in Ukraine.

Quintana’s mom, Florencia Gómez, wished to see her grandson and in addition made the journey to Ukraine.

“I couldn’t wait to see my grandbaby again,” Gómez stated. Her nickname for Alexander is “torito,” as a result of he’s a Taurus. She left a short while later, pondering her son and Alexander would quickly comply with.

Meanwhile, tensions within the area escalated as Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine.

During his go to, Quintana stated he tried to flee Ukraine with Alexander. He stated he had a courtroom order from a California decide exhibiting he had authorized custody.

But Mariupol police had been notified by Aslanova’s household that Quintana had kidnapped his son and didn’t have permission to go away the nation, Quintana stated.

“That’s when they took our passports,” he stated. Quintana must wait to be issued a brand new passport, however within the meantime police threatened to detain him so he returned Alexander to his mother-in-law, he stated.

Quintana went again to California however he stated he promised himself he would return for his son.

A couple of months later, Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, civilian casualties have mounted because the Russian military has pounded Mariupol and different jap cities within the Donbas area. Quintana stated he deliberate to return to Ukraine by way of Poland with an help group in March to seek out Aslanova and Alexander.

But earlier than he launched into his journey, Quintana stated the State Department knowledgeable him that his spouse and baby had fled to Russia.

Quintana stated he hasn’t had an opportunity to talk with Aslanova just lately, however that the 2 messaged one another as soon as after she arrived in Russia. He stated he’s relieved that Alexander is not in Ukraine because the battle rages on however worries about his future in Russia.

“To go from thinking if he’s in Ukraine, wondering if he’s alive, and then for him to be in Russia,” Quintana stated. “It’s bittersweet news.”

Aslanova informed the Washington Post she and Alexander spent the early days of the Russian invasion in a Mariupol basement earlier than they determined to flee to Russia. Aslanova informed the paper that Quintana had given her permission to take Alexander, a declare he denies.

Aslanova didn’t reply to an e mail request from The Times.

Gómez worries each time she hears about Ukraine or Russia within the information. But all she will do now could be forgive her daughter-in-law for taking Alexander.

“I want to stay in a state of love, hopeful that he’ll be here,” Gómez stated.

Quintana stated the worldwide custody dispute has been made much more tough by the battle. Ukraine acknowledges the worldwide treaty referred to as the Hague Convention on the Child Aspect of International Abduction, which establishes procedures to return a toddler to the state of their ordinary residence.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within the Netherlands introduced final month that it may not assure Ukrainian obligations under the treaty because of the war.

Quintana had a greater likelihood of getting Alexander out of Ukraine however now that he’s in Russia it could be close to unimaginable, stated California lawyer David Lederman, who handles Hague Convention baby custody instances.

“In Russia, you’ve got a country that isn’t a treaty member,” Lederman stated. “You roll the dice. I don’t know Russian laws, but you’d be looking at the domestic Russian law as to whether or not there should be a return” of the kid.

It doesn’t matter if Quintana has a courtroom order from a California decide; such orders would not have any jurisdiction in overseas nations, Lederman stated.

Gómez worries about her son trying to go to Russia to attempt to regain custody of Alexander. He confirmed her the video of the Russian soldier holding his passport.

“Sometimes, when something like that happens, you already have negative thoughts, and I was thinking, ‘Thank God that he’s here,’” she stated of her son. “Imagine if he would have been in Ukraine [during the invasion]. Thank God he was here in California.”

But Quintana refuses to surrender hope and continues to search for methods to convey his son again to the U.S.

“This is all I think about doing,” he stated. “All I think about is bringing my son home.”