Orange County mother convicted of dropping baby from parking garage receives life sentence

An Orange County mom convicted final yr of dropping her child off a parking storage in 2011 was sentenced to 25 years to life in jail Wednesday.

On Aug. 22, 2011, Sonia Hermosillo, now 42, dropped her 7-month-old son, Noe Medina Jr., off the fourth flooring of a parking storage at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Noe died just a few days later.

In a press release to the courtroom Hermosillo delivered Wednesday by way of a Spanish-language interpreter, the La Habra girl expressed remorse and requested for “an opportunity to be with my daughters,” the Orange County Register reported.

“Please, your honor, I know that what I did was wrong, but I regret doing that from the bottom of my heart,” Hermosillo stated, in keeping with the Register.

Hermosillo was arrested after reportedly returning to the world close to the hospital following the incident. She was charged with first-degree homicide and youngster assault inflicting demise, and pleaded not responsible.

Hermosillo had eliminated a security helmet Noe wore earlier than dropping him from the parking storage, authorities stated.

She was discovered competent to face trial and convicted of each counts in August, after years of hearings and motions. A jury discovered her sane in September.

Hermosillo’s protection lawyer had argued that she was not responsible by purpose of madness, the Register reported.

Following the incident, her husband stated she had suffered from postpartum psychosis after Noe was born.

Hermosillo then turned practically catatonic and believed herself a hazard to her different kids, the Register reported.

One of Hermosillo’s daughters advised Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger on Wednesday that her mom “was not an evil person” and that Noe’s delivery her “world turned upside down,” the Register reported.