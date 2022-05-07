Orange County piano teacher sentenced to 100 years to life for sexually assaulting young students

A former Orange County piano trainer convicted of sexually assaulting and molesting little one college students over practically twenty years was sentenced Friday to 100 years to life in jail, prosecutors stated.

John Mordecai Scott was convicted in March of 13 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and 5 felony counts of lewd acts upon a toddler age 14 or 15, amongst different costs.

Five victims gave statements at his sentencing.

“The trauma these young girls were forced to endure by someone they should have been able to trust is unforgivable,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer stated in a information launch.

Scott was arrested practically a decade in the past on suspicion of molesting college students at his residence in Lake Forest and at Coast Band Music in Mission Viejo starting in 1996.

He was alone together with his college students whereas at Coast Band with little to no supervision, and oldsters weren’t allowed to remain throughout classes as a result of Scott advised them their presence could be “disruptive,” stated legal professional Genie Harrison, who represents one of many victims.

Scott had a images room in his residence the place he took seminude images of his victims, and he additionally confirmed them pornography, prosecutors stated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department started its investigation into Scott in 2014 after a 10-year-old reported that he had taken inappropriate images of her and proven her pornography throughout classes at his residence.

Investigators additionally discovered a considerable amount of little one sexual abuse materials on his pc.