Orban signs decree to let NATO troops in Hungary, bans weapons passage

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has signed a decree permitting NATO troops to maneuver by way of and be stationed within the nation.

Orbán accepted the transfer on Monday within the wake of Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

But the Hungarian prime minister additionally banned the cargo of weapons and deadly gear to Kyiv.

Non-lethal assist — comparable to private protecting gear, medical provides and humanitarian supplies — remains to be permitted to cross the Hungarian border to Ukraine.

The authorities decree reaffirmed Orbán’s earlier insistence that Hungary would solely permit NATO forces to transit throughout Hungary into different NATO member international locations.

Orbán — a nationalist chief — has not requested NATO to assist defend Hungary’s border, not like different international locations.

Hungary’s international minister Péter Szijjártó had previously told Euronews that Budapest would not accept additional NATO troops on its soil.

“The Hungarian armed forces […] are in proper shape to guarantee the security of the country,” Szijjártó stated final month earlier than Russia launched its assault on Ukraine.