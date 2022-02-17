Origin plans to shut Eraring Power Station ahead of schedule

Hundreds of employees have been left ‘blindsided’ after Australia’s largest coal-fired plant introduced it’ll shut years sooner than deliberate.

Origin Energy has introduced ahead plans to shut Australia’s largest coal-fired energy plant seven years early.

The vitality firm introduced on Monday it might doubtlessly retire Eraring Power Station, north of Sydney on the shores of Lake Macquarie, in August, 2025, forward of its earlier goal of 2032.

Origin CEO Frank Calabria mentioned the corporate’s choice displays “rapidly changing conditions” within the vitality market amid strikes in the direction of cleaner vitality.

“Australia’s energy market today is very different to the one when Eraring was brought online in the early 1980s,” he mentioned.

“The reality is the economics of coal-fired power stations are being put under increasing, unsustainable pressure by cleaner and lower cost generation, including solar, wind and batteries.”

Origin intends to make use of the Eraring web site, the place 500 folks work, to put in a large-scale battery to allow it to again the market’s transfer to renewables.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor mentioned the choice to deliver ahead the closure is “bitterly disappointing” for the employees, area people and vitality customers.

“This announcement is a commercial decision and Origin has chosen to provide the minimum 3.5-years’ notice,” he mentioned.

“This decision is bitterly disappointing for all energy users – from households to small businesses to heavy industry – who rely on affordable, reliable energy to prosper.”

Mr Taylor mentioned the sudden early closure of the 2880MW generator will go away a substantial hole in dependable technology within the National Electricity Market, representing greater than a fifth of NSW technology output.

“This risks higher prices, like the 85 per cent increase we saw after the closure of the Hazelwood Power Station, and a less reliable grid,” he mentioned.

Closure with out like-for-like alternative put affordability and reliability in danger, Mr Taylor mentioned.

The authorities will work with its NSW counterpart and personal trade to make sure there’s applicable alternative, he added.

Mr Taylor additionally mentioned the federal government expects Origin to ship on its dedication to do the whole lot it may well to help employees and the local people by this difficult interval.

“It is incumbent on energy companies to step up and deliver like-for-like replacement capacity. They owe this to their customers as providers of an essential service,” he mentioned.

“With only short window until closure, energy companies need to back their announcements and make clear commitments to replacement projects by June 2023.”

The Mining and Energy Union mentioned tons of of employees had been “blindsided” by Origin’s announcement, which got here as they launched of their revenue outcomes.

The union’s Robin Williams mentioned it’s in search of pressing conferences with Origin to know its plans and put in measures to help the five hundred employees, together with everlasting workers and contractors.

“For the many Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley families that rely on the Eraring power station for their livelihoods, today’s announcement creates uncertainty for the future,” he mentioned.

“Origin has told workers that having made today’s announcement they will now engage in consultation. We urge them to engage in genuine two-way consultation with workers about the future and not just present them with decisions.”

Mr Williams mentioned in addition to measures to help employees on the firm degree, an trade plan was wanted to stop compelled redundancies, create job switch alternatives for expert vitality employees and funding in areas which have powered Australia for many years.

NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean mentioned he was “disappointed” by the announcement however the state’s vitality provide would stay dependable and inexpensive.

Mr Kean mentioned the state authorities will work with trade to put in the Waratah Super Battery, a 700MW/1400MWh grid battery, by 2025 to launch grid capability so Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong shoppers can entry extra vitality from present electrical energy technology.

“The Australian Energy Market Operator has advised that this additional transmission capacity will give the state’s consumers access to enough existing electricity generation to meet the Energy Security Target at the time Eraring closes,” he mentioned.

The NSW authorities may also speed up the supply of recent provide to maintain downward stress on electrical energy costs, he added.