Origin star says pick ‘Critta’ for NSW

Penrith tackle-busting machine Brian To’o has urged NSW coach Brad Fittler to select his Panthers teammate Stephen Crichton to accomplice him on the left edge for the State of Origin opener subsequent month.

Just who replaces the injured Latrell Mitchell at left centre for the Blues is without doubt one of the most contentious choices that Fittler faces within the coming weeks, nevertheless it’s a great headache to have.

Crichton is unquestionably on his radar however faces robust competitors from Kotoni Staggs, Matt Burton and Siosifa Talakai, who’re all vying to make their Origin debuts.

But it appears like Crichton could have his nostril in entrance, particularly if Fittler desires to benefit from membership combos.

The Panthers will doubtless provide halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, with Brian To’o a certainty to reclaim his spot on the left wing, even when he’s too modest to confess it.

The nuggety winger had a breakout sequence for the Blues final yr alongside Mitchell, however with the South Sydney famous person hamstrung, he desires a well-recognized face to accomplice him on June 8.

“If I was to get picked, I’d put my hand up for ‘Critta’,” To’o informed the NCA NewsWire in his return from damage following Penrith’s loss to Parramatta.

“If he works hard enough to earn his spot, then God willing, he gets chosen to play. I’ll back Critta because he’s still at a young age but he’s already played some big games. He’s got a lot of experience under his belt and he’s younger than me so I know he’s ready for those moments.

Camera Icon Penrith Panthers premiership players Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton could be NSW teammates. Brad Fleet Credit: News Corp Australia

“All I ever tell him is to keep working hard and to keep doing what he’s doing. If he does that then he’ll be in a good position to be picked.”

While the pair performed collectively on the proper when Crichton made his debut in 2019, they’ve hardly lined up on the identical aspect of the sphere throughout Penrith’s three years of dominance.

They’ve each shifted sides a variety of occasions, however rekindling the mixture received’t be a difficulty.

“When he made his debut, he played on the right next to me,” To’o stated.

“Even coming up through Jersey Flegg, we were playing alongside each other on the right so we’ve got a feel for how we both play.”

Camera Icon To’o and Crichton are shut on and off the sphere. Brad Fleet Credit: News Corp Australia

Even if Fittler was barely involved about their lack of time collectively, he received’t be anymore as a result of To’o has shifted again to the proper wing after younger gun Taylan May made the left spot his personal whereas To’o was out injured.

May has scored 10 tries in seven video games this season and has even taught To’o a factor or two.

“I try every now and then, but he actually mentors me because he’s his own little leader,” To’o stated.

“He already knows the stuff that doesn’t need to be taught, and he’s doing it at such a young age. He’s scoring tries and killing it for the team alongside Izack Tago, so I’m just there whenever he needs my tips or a bit of guidance. I’m always there for my little boy.

“He’s an absolute freak. All these young boys at the club are absolutely killing it. ‘Tiny’ is one of those boys who always puts the team first. He’s definitely earned that spot, and that’s his spot for the rest of the season and hopefully more years to come.

“I wasn’t too sure (if I’d stay on the left). It was Ivan’s call. It’s what’s best for the team and he deserves his spot, so I’m happy to play wherever.”