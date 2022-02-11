Original cast reunite in epic Jurassic World trailer

Chills! Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all again in a jaw-dropping trailer for what’s billed as the ultimate Jurassic World movie.

Fans have been handled to a sneak peek of authentic Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum within the newly-released trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Universal Pictures have dropped the three-minute lengthy teaser for the third and closing movie within the World franchise, displaying the long-lasting trio return as their characters nearly 30 years after their debut in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

“You didn’t come out all this way just to catch up now, did you?” Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant asks Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler within the nostalgia-driven clip.

Dominion – which can conclude not solely the World trilogy however the Jurassic collection totally – is about 4 years after the second movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was launched again in 2018. The credit rolled in chaos after the dinosaurs have been unleashed from the fictional Isla Nublar and into the US.

“Humans and dinosaurs can’t coexist,” Ellie may be heard saying within the trailer, as we see photographs of dinosaurs wreaking havoc amongst civilisation. “We created an ecological disaster.”

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as lead characters Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, whereas director Colin Trevorrow is again on the helm.

The World franchise is a monster, with the debut movie in 2016 making $1.6 billion on the world field workplace.

Speaking to information.com.au in November, Neill, 74, mentioned the solid had a “great reunion”, which marked their first time again within the Jurassic-sphere since Jurassic Park III in 2001.

“We all enjoy each other’s company. When I think of the new cast, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, we just all had a lovely time,” he mentioned.

“It’s massive. We had 120 different sets and several hundred dinosaurs. It’s a big production.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits cinemas on June 10