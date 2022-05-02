Orioles Use Lyle’s Arm, 6-Run Sixth To Beat Red Sox 9-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5 Sunday.

Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox have misplaced 9 of 12 to drop inside a half-game of last-place Baltimore within the AL East.

Lyles (2-2) allowed one run and 7 hits, putting out six, strolling three and hitting a batter. The right-hander wanted 101 pitches to get via the sixth, figuring out of a number of jams alongside the way in which.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta (0-4) blanked the Orioles till the fifth, once they pounded the righty and two relievers for 5 hits and three runs. Boston is 1-11 in Pivetta’s final 12 begins with seven straight defeats.

Odor’s first homer with the Orioles made it 4-1 shortly earlier than a rain delay of two hours, 5 minutes. After play resumed, Jorge Mateo doubled in two runs, Santander added a two-run single and Ryan Mountcastle singled in a run for a 9-1 lead.

Boston cleanup hitter J.D. Martinez, again after a three-game absence with a groin harm, delivered a grand slam off Travis Lakins within the ninth.

The Red Sox had 5 hits, three walks and successful batter over the primary 4 innings — however didn’t rating. They stranded eight runners throughout that span, together with three at third base.

Boston lastly broke via within the fifth. Xander Bogaerts led off with a double, superior on a groundout and scored on a fly ball by Frenchy Cordero.

Baltimore batted round within the backside half. Tyler Nevin hit a two-run single and Santander added a sacrifice fly on a deep fly ball to left discipline with the bases loaded. The drive would have been a grand slam a yr in the past, earlier than the fence in left at Camden Yards was moved again 26 1/2 toes.

BATTERY CHANGE

With the sport out of hand and his bullpen depleted, Boston supervisor Alex Cora referred to as upon catcher Kevin Plawecki to pitch the eighth inning. He gave up an infield hit earlier than getting three straight outs.

PLEASE BE SEATED

Cora rested two of his struggling stars, Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec, with the hope that two straight days off (Boston doesn’t play Monday) will assist them get again on observe.

Verdugo — who began in left discipline in every of Boston’s first 22 video games — was batting .238 after going 4 for 29 (.138) over the previous week. Dalbec was at .147 following a 6-for-49 (.122) stretch over 15 video games during which he didn’t homer and drove in simply two runs.

Speaking about Dalbec, Cora mentioned: “Mentally, it’s a grind. For how bad he looks, you have to keep everything in perspective. It’s x-amount of games. We want him to get going and I know he wants to get going, but it’s a process. We need him to breathe a little bit, relax.”

The similar might be mentioned for almost your complete workforce. Boston batted .225 in April and went 9-13. “We’ve got a lot of guys scuffling right now,” Cora acknowledged.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Trey Mancini (bruised ribs) didn’t begin however was obtainable off the bench. … LHP Alexander Wells has a Grade 1 UCL (elbow) pressure and can miss 8-12 weeks, supervisor Brandon Hyde mentioned.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: After getting their first break day since April 14, the Red Sox return to motion Tuesday towards the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.554 ERA) faces the visiting Minnesota Twins on Monday night time within the opener of a four-game sequence.

