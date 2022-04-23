Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church

Orthodox Christians celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday amid rising tensions with Israel over new restrictions on attendance this 12 months.

Israel mentioned it needed to forestall violence or one other catastrophe after a stampede throughout a Jewish celebration final 12 months killed dozens, however Christian leaders say there is not any want to change a ceremony that has been held for hundreds of years.

The Holy Fire ceremony, which celebrates Jesus’ resurrection, normally attracts tens of 1000’s of Orthodox Christian pilgrims to the Holy Sepulchre, which is believed to include the tomb the place Jesus lay two thousand years in the past.