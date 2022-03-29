Orthodox patriarch says invasion atrocious

The religious chief of the world’s Orthodox Christians has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an “atrocious” act that’s inflicting huge struggling.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I did not point out Russia by title in feedback made throughout a go to to Warsaw after assembly with Ukrainian refugees. Poland has accepted the most important variety of folks fleeing the warfare in Ukraine.

“It is simply impossible to imagine how much devastation this atrocious invasion has caused for the Ukrainian people and the entire world,” Bartholomew stated at a information briefing. He added that solidarity with Ukrainians “is the only thing that can overcome evil and darkness in the world.”

Bartholomew additionally met with Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the top of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, who went even additional in his denunciation Russian actions which he stated bore “the hallmarks of genocide.” Unlike Bartholomew, Gadecki talked about Russia by title.

Gadecki stated Russia’s invasion has resulted within the deaths of “thousands of innocent people” together with “hundreds of children, elderly people, women, and men who had nothing to do with the hostilities.”

“Many of the aggressor’s actions bear the hallmarks of genocide,” Gadecki stated.

The Polish church chief earlier this month urged the top of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, to make use of his affect with Russian President Vladimir Putin to demand an finish to the warfare and for Russian troopers to face down — going additional than Pope Francis in his public statements thus far.

Istanbul-based Bartholomew is taken into account “first among equals” amongst Orthodox patriarchs. Although the titular head of the Orthodox Church worldwide, different Orthodox leaders — together with Kirill — are capable of wield extra energy from their base in nations with bigger Orthodox populations.

Ukraine’s inhabitants is generally Orthodox Christian, however is split between an unbiased church primarily based in Kyiv and one other one loyal to Kirill in Moscow.

Kirill and the Russian Orthodox Church severed contact with Bartholomew after the Istanbul patriarch recognised the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as unbiased of the Moscow patriarch in 2019.

Even although Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine partially as a defence of the Moscow-oriented Orthodox church, leaders of each Ukrainian Orthodox factions have fiercely condemned the Russian invasion, as has Ukraine’s vital Catholic minority.

Bartholomew stated it was arduous to search out phrases to explain the struggling of the Ukrainians he met in Poland and referred to scripture as an alternative, quoting prophet Jeremiah: “If my head was a spring of water, and if my eyes were a fountain of tears, I would weep all day and night for the slaying of my people.”