Orthodox patriarch slams Russian invasion of Ukraine

The chief of the world’s Orthodox Christians met Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Tuesday, providing them his assist and denouncing Russia’s “horrible” military action of their homeland.

“It beggars the imagination the amount of havoc this horrible invasion has caused in Ukraine and all over the world,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I mentioned at Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University.

The 82-year-old had additionally denounced the battle as “unjust” and “groundless” after assembly with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday, including that “a war between Orthodox Christians is absolutely unacceptable.”

Ukraine is residence to tens of millions of believers within the Orthodox Church, however their loyalties are divided between the Kyiv and Moscow patriarchates.

Moscow managed a part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for greater than 300 years, however in 2018 Bartholomew I acknowledged an unbiased unified Ukrainian church.

He took the choice after Kyiv sought to interrupt non secular ties with Russia following the battle within the nation’s east.

The transfer dealt an enormous blow to Moscow’s religious authority within the Orthodox world, prompting it to chop all ties with the Constantinople Patriarchate in protest.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, is a key pillar of President Vladimir Putin’s ruling equipment and has buttressed the Kremlin’s authoritarian tendencies by denouncing opposition protests and blessing Russia’s conflicts overseas.

Shortly after the beginning of Russia’s operation final month in Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill known as Moscow’s opponents in Ukraine “evil forces.”

