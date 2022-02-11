Oscars dissed by Seth Rogen: Sorry, Hollywood, but ‘people don’t care’

And the winner is… who cares? Seth Rogen has a extra vital query to ask the folks of Hollywood.

Why does the business pay a lot consideration to the Academy Awards?

The “Pam & Tommy” actor, 39, not too long ago shared his ideas concerning the coveted award present in an interview with Insider.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen stated.

“To me, maybe people just don’t care,” the “Knocked Up” star added. “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Viewership for the telecast has declined in recent times. The ceremony has additionally opted to not have a number for the final three exhibits. However, the 2022 Oscars will have a host.

While no host has but to be introduced, the outlet requested Rogen who ought to take the stage. The Vancouver native stated “that’s a tough one,” however added, “I’m sure there are comedians out there that want to, right?”

The 94th Academy Awards are set to air March 27 on ABC. A.M.P.A.S. by way of Getty Images

In 2021, solely 9.85 million folks tuned into the present whereas 23.6 million watched the Academy Awards in 2020. And in 2019, the present was considered in solely 29.6 million households.

This year’s show is set to occur on March 27, reside from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will ask attendees to show a negative PCR test or a unfavourable fast antigen check on the day of the ceremony.

Despite Rogen by no means being nominated for a golden statuette, he did make a number of appearances on the Oscars stage previously.

In 2017, he presented the award for Best Editing alongside Michael J. Fox the place Rogen sang a snippet from “Hamilton.”

At the 81st Academy Awards again in 2009, the “Freaks and Geeks” actor teamed up along with his “Pineapple Express” costar James Franco for a skit.

The 2022 Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” scored probably the most nominations with 12 and 10, respectively.

Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington will go head-to-head for the award for Best Actor. Stars equivalent to Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman are within the working for Best Actress.

“West Side Story” filmmaker Steven Spielberg achieved a giant milestone this 12 months when he turned the primary director to be nominated in six totally different a long time. His adaption of the famed musical earned nods for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.