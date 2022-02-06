OSCE MG exhausted itself, new solutions required – Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group and the OSCE Minsk Group exhausted itself and new options are required, Russian army skilled, editor-in-chief of the National Defense journal Igor Korotchenko instructed Trend whereas commenting on an announcement made following a videoconference assembly with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President Emmanuel Macron as a part of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The OSCE Minsk Group was not talked about on this assertion.

“The previous mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group actually exhausted itself in the current military-political situation and in its previous activity it has no demand, that is why it was not mentioned during the meeting,” the skilled harassed.

As for the brand new alternatives of the OSCE Minsk Group, Korotchenko added that it should cope with such points as help within the integration of Armenians dwelling within the Karabakh area of Azerbaijan into Azerbaijan’s political and authorized features.

“For this purpose, it is necessary to develop a specific roadmap through the active participation of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the skilled mentioned.

“France plays its game and it has been stipulated by several factors,” the skilled mentioned. “The first and main factor is the influence of the Armenian lobby in France, which is politically and financially quite effective.”

“We see that the anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric along with the speeches of certain presidential candidates of France is also used as a factor in attracting the votes of Armenian citizens of France,” Korotchenko added. “The Armenian lobby in France is quite influential.”

The skilled mentioned {that a} sure time frame should most likely move for France to lastly settle for the present realities.

“I think that France must demonstrate both in words and in deeds its position, in particular, an official ban on illegal visits of the French presidential candidates to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” Korotchenko mentioned.

The skilled mentioned that this have to be formalized in France from a authorized standpoint.

“I reiterate that we have seen a rather duplicitous position of Paris,” the skilled mentioned. “The fact that France has spoken positively today does not mean that it cannot speak negatively on some issues in future.”

Korotchenko mentioned that due to this fact, fixed monitoring and a transparent diplomatic response to any attainable improper actions of Paris are required.

“But in general, we assess the results of the meeting as a victory of the Azerbaijani diplomacy because everyone understands that the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group and the OSCE Minsk Group exhausted itself, new completely different solutions are required,” the skilled mentioned.

“I hope France shows common sense and will be committed to this process,” the skilled added.