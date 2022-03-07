OSCE mission leaves Ukraine

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission is finishing its actions

in Ukraine, Trend

reviews.

“The technique of momentary evacuation of all worldwide

members of the mission is nearly full. The final group – the

head of mission and senior management – will now go away Ukraine,”

the report says.

Earlier, all of the worldwide members of the mission had

already left.

“The motion of native members of the mission who had been

beforehand stationed in Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk continues,

whereas the motion of these beforehand stationed in Mariupol is

being postponed because of safety considerations. Another convoy of native

members of the mission started to maneuver from Kyiv,” the report

says.

On the night of March 6, the evacuation of the monitoring staff

from Kherson to the Russian Federation was accomplished.