OSCE mission leaves Ukraine
The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission is finishing its actions
in Ukraine, Trend
reviews.
“The technique of momentary evacuation of all worldwide
members of the mission is nearly full. The final group – the
head of mission and senior management – will now go away Ukraine,”
the report says.
Earlier, all of the worldwide members of the mission had
already left.
“The motion of native members of the mission who had been
beforehand stationed in Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk continues,
whereas the motion of these beforehand stationed in Mariupol is
being postponed because of safety considerations. Another convoy of native
members of the mission started to maneuver from Kyiv,” the report
says.
On the night of March 6, the evacuation of the monitoring staff
from Kherson to the Russian Federation was accomplished.