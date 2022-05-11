O’Shea out to work his magic on lightly raced chances

John O’Shea shall be hoping lightning strikes once more when he takes promising duo Awesome Wonder and Duke Of Gordon to Wyong on Thursday. The pair of flippantly raced three-year-olds are properly acquainted with the Central Coast monitor following straightforward wins on the April 28 assembly run in circumstances just like what they are going to face of their respective assignments.

Awesome Wonder is a Northern Hemisphere-bred filly who turned three in April and confirmed a touch of sophistication in breaking her maiden on a heavy 10 over 1600m, rounding up the sector from final in a method we’ve seen from full brother Harpo Marx.

Given that pedigree, she’ll relish the step up in journey within the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners & Arcade Trader Plate (2000m).

O’Shea has a confirmed report with flippantly raced imported horses, and in relation to the fillies and mares you solely want to take a look at what he’s achieved with Promise Of Success prior to now 12 months. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see if Awesome Wonder can repeat the dose as a result of if her brother offers any indicator one of the best continues to be forward of her.