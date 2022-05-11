O’Shea out to work his magic on lightly raced chances
John O’Shea shall be hoping lightning strikes once more when he takes promising duo Awesome Wonder and Duke Of Gordon to Wyong on Thursday. The pair of flippantly raced three-year-olds are properly acquainted with the Central Coast monitor following straightforward wins on the April 28 assembly run in circumstances just like what they are going to face of their respective assignments.
Awesome Wonder is a Northern Hemisphere-bred filly who turned three in April and confirmed a touch of sophistication in breaking her maiden on a heavy 10 over 1600m, rounding up the sector from final in a method we’ve seen from full brother Harpo Marx.
Loading
Given that pedigree, she’ll relish the step up in journey within the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners & Arcade Trader Plate (2000m).
O’Shea has a confirmed report with flippantly raced imported horses, and in relation to the fillies and mares you solely want to take a look at what he’s achieved with Promise Of Success prior to now 12 months. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see if Awesome Wonder can repeat the dose as a result of if her brother offers any indicator one of the best continues to be forward of her.
Duke Of Gordon is six months older, being Southern Hemisphere bred, and the gelding is eyeing three from three over at Wyong within the Daily Press & Carlton & United Breweries Handicap (1600m).
The Randwick coach has positioned this three-year-old completely once more after he posted his maiden win on April 14, then backing it up two weeks later as a $1.70 favorite and successful by 4 lengths.
The Peter & Paul Snowden-trained Secret Revolution returns as a gelding within the Bellbirds & Central Coast Volunteer Rescue Association Plate (1100m). He received as a favorite earlier than a break in a two-year-old Randwick race on January 1 received by Golden Slipper winner Fireburn, with Revolutionary Miss in second.
Supplied by Racing NSW