Oskar Schindler’s Secretary, Who Helped Him Save Jews During Holocaust, Dies

Mimi Reinhardt, who drew up lists for German industrial Oskar Schindler that helped save a whole bunch of Jews throughout the Holocaust, has died aged 107, her household mentioned Friday.

As Schindler’s secretary, Reinhardt was accountable for drawing up the lists of Jewish staff from the ghetto of the Polish metropolis of Krakow who had been recruited to work at his manufacturing unit, saving them from deportation to Nazi dying camps.

“My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace,” Reinhardt’s granddaughter Nina wrote in a message to family members seen by AFP.

Austrian-born Reinhardt, herself a Jew, was recruited by Schindler himself and labored for him till 1945.

After World War II, she moved to New York earlier than deciding to maneuver to Israel in 2007 to affix her solely son, Sacha Weitman, who was then a professor of sociology at Tel Aviv University.

“I feel at home,” she advised reporters when she landed in Israel.

Schindler, who died in 1974, was named by Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust museum as a member of the “Righteous Among the Nations” — an honour for non-Jews who tried to avoid wasting Jews from Nazi extermination.

The lists which Reinhardt compiled for him helped save the lives of some 1,300 Jews at appreciable danger to his personal life.

Schindler’s initiative was recounted within the bestselling 1982 novel “Schindler’s Ark” and the award-winning movie adaptation by Steven Spielberg, “Schindler’s List”.

Reinhardt, who spent her final years at a nursing dwelling north of Tel Aviv, had mentioned she as soon as met Spielberg however discovered it exhausting to look at the film.

Israeli photographer Gideon Markowicz who met Reinhardt as a part of a challenge devoted to Holocaust survivors, spoke of an lively girl.

“She took part in the activities of the nursing home and was a bridge champion. She surfed the net and monitored the stock exchange,” he advised AFP on Friday.

