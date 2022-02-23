OTT platform asks people to explain movie plots in 5 words. See funny responses

People have been binge-watching their favorite reveals and having film date nights whereas sitting at dwelling within the final two years due to Covid-19. With the pandemic disrupting lives and theatres being closed, OTT platforms gained a variety of new customers. An OTT platform not too long ago got here up with a enjoyable recreation on Twitter. It requested folks to clarify a film plot in simply 5 phrases and the responses to this publish had been intriguing and hilarious.

Amazon Prime Video on February 22 got here up with the fascinating recreation because it advised its followers to clarify a film plot in 5 phrases.

See the publish under:

clarify a film plot in 5 phrases — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

People got here up with some superb replies to the tweet as they defined film plots in 5 phrases. While some had been very easy to guess, others would depart you scratching your head.

Like this Twitter person who defined the plot of the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in a hilarious means.

This film was straightforward to guess as it’s an all-time favorite for its memes.

Can you guess this film from this plot?

This one is straightforward to guess because it is without doubt one of the hottest multi-starrers.

Jaya Bachchan holding a thaali. 🪔 — Shivani Shenai (@ShivaniShenai) February 23, 2022

Can you guess the title of this Marvel film?

Can you guess the title of this inspirational film which was based mostly on the lifetime of one in all India’s most well-known cricketers?

What are your ideas about this enjoyable recreation?